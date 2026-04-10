Mudborn Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Mudborn is a Mandarin-language horror movie directed by Shieh Meng-ju. The struggle revolves around the development of a game. When Hsu-chuan develops a game he mistakenly brings a broken clay doll to his home being unaware of the consequences of that. The clay doll had a stubborn spirit in it that wanted to be freed from there. It has a folklore inspired by the classic Taiwanese nursery rhyme Mud Doll. Let's know about Mudborn's cast and crew, when and where to watch, reception and trailer and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Mudborn is streaming online on Netflix India. It was released in theatres on October 9, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Hsu-Chuan is a game developer and planner. He works at a virtual reality company. One day, he brings a damaged clay doll to his house. He retrieved this doll from a haunted location when he was developing a horror-based virtual reality game. His wife is pregnant and she fixed that doll as she is an artefact conservator. Further, many supernatural incidents happen in the story and what they felt was a normal doll turned out to be a nightmare to them. The doll starts doing physical activities and scares them to death. Later on, what happens will keep you glued to your seats till the end.

Cast and Crew

Mudborn has actors including Tony Yang, Cecilia Choi, Derek Chang, Tracy Chou and Puff Kuo working in it. Music has been given by Ding Dang.

Reception

Mudborn has been nominated for several awards at the first Taiwan Film Awards. It has an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10.