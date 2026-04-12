Vivo T5 Pro 5G is set to arrive in India next week. The handset is confirmed to be launched in the country as the second model in Vivo's T5 lineup, joining the Vivo T5x 5G, which was unveiled on March 17. The upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G will go on sale in India soon after its launch via an e-commerce platform. The company has revealed various details about the phone, including its chipset, battery capacity, two colour options, design, and price range, hinting at what the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will offer. Set to succeed last year's Vivo T4 Pro, the phone will be significantly more expensive than its predecessor.

Since the launch of the smartphone is around the corner, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, to help you gauge what to expect from the new handset.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launch Details, Availability in India

The new Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 15 at 12 pm IST, the company announced earlier this week. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm whether the handset will be unveiled via a soft launch or during a dedicated launch event in the country. In case schedules a live stream for the same, you will be able to watch it on the company's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Vivo's will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The company recently updated the dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform to reveal its colour options, dubbed Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India (Expected)

Vivo T5 Pro 5G price in India will be set around Rs. 37,000, the tech firm recently confirmed. However, the exact pricing details, along with the RAM and storage configurations, will be revealed on the day of the launch next week. The company could also provide introductory credit card discounts, bank offers, interest-free EMI options, and cashback offers.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G's top-of-the-line variant, which is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, will be priced in India not more than Rs. 36,999. Meanwhile, the base option will reportedly cost around Rs. 30,000, suggesting that it could be significantly more expensive than its predecessor.

For reference, the Vivo T4 Pro was launched in India in August last year at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants arrived at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone will announce all the specifications and features of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G on April 15, along with the pricing details. However, the teasers, marketing materials, and earlier reports hint at what one could expect the phone to offer.

Design, Display

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is teased to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, featuring two lenses, appearing in the top-left corner of the flat panel. An LED flash will be placed next to the camera island. It will also feature a flat frame. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the left side of the phone, while the right side could be left clean. The vertically aligned Vivo branding will appear in the bottom-left corner of the panel. Moreover, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille are expected to be placed on the bottom.

A tipster recently claimed on X that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 6.8-inch 1.5K flat OLED display, which will reportedly deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate. While the company has yet to confirm this detail, the same will be revealed via the dedicated microsite on Flipkart on April 13.

Performance, Battery

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with a UFS 3.1 internal storage. The tech firm claims that the phone managed to score over 11,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The upcoming handset is claimed to support up to 120 fps gaming on multiplayer online battle arena games. It will also feature “Game Load Optimisation Algorithm”, which will automatically block calls, hide notifications, and enable autoplay while gaming, along with “4D Game Vibration”, which supports “intelligent scene recognition”.

For thermal management, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will ship with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, featuring a 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. The VC solution is claimed to drop the core CPU temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius, helping it avoid overheating during resource-intensive tasks, like gaming.

Scheduled to be launched soon, the new Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be backed by a 9,020mAh battery. It will reportedly support 90W wired fast charging.

Camera

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit. However, the exact camera configuration remains under wraps. However, reports suggest that the smartphone will carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, coupled with an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone will also feature a hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.