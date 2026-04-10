Technology News
English Edition

Sangamarmar Streaming on JioHotstar: Cast, Story, Release Date, and More

Sangamarmar, directed by Vikram Ghai and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, is a romantic web series streaming on JioHotstar since February 26, 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 April 2026 17:56 IST
Sangamarmar Streaming on JioHotstar: Cast, Story, Release Date, and More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Sangamarmar is streaming currently on JioHotstar

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A 25-year emotional love story across timelines
  • Amrita sacrifices dreams for family duties
  • Aditya carries silent love through years
Advertisement

Sangamarmar is a series that is currently streaming on the OTT with each episode dropping every week. It is a story of a girl who struggles with her studies and wants to make a career. However, her parents want her to marry. It explores the theme of taking the burden on the family and seeking strength for managing hardships. It has been produced by Sooraj Barjatya. The series runs in different timelines and has transitions from being young to being mature and then being separated for a long time.

When and Where to Watch

Sangamarmar is streaming currently on JioHotstar and a new episode drops every week. It was released on February 26, 2026

Trailer and Plot

Sangamarmar is a story of Aditya and Amrita. It is a slow and emotional love story that spans over 25 years and there are different timelines. Both share a deeper bond and have a genuine connection. However, the responsibilities of life and family expectations get in the way of happiness. Amrita makes many sacrifices and chooses her family over her own wishes. Aditya on the other hand, loves her and carries it for all these years. As time goes on, their lives flip in a different direction. However, that bond of love never faded. Its name comes from the true and pure bond of love like sangamarmar.

Cast and Crew

It has been directed by Vikram Ghai. The producer is Sooraj R. Bartajya. The character of Amrita is played by Sheen Das whereas the character of Aditya is played by Saurabh Raj Jain.

Reception

Sangamarmar is a very intriguing love story with many twists and turns in it. It has resonated well with the audience with an IMDb rating of 8.9.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sangamarmar, romantic drama, imdb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mudborn Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Motorola Edge 70 Pro Leak Reveals Design, Colourways as HDR10+ Database Listing Hints at India Debut

Related Stories

Sangamarmar Streaming on JioHotstar: Cast, Story, Release Date, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartphone Under Rs. 30,000 in India: Why realme 16 5G Is Worth Your Attention
  2. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Details Confirmed as Other Features Leak Online
  3. Ultra-High-Energy Neutrino Detected Beneath Mediterranean Sea Baffles Scientists
  4. HSBC, Standard Chartered-Led Group Bags Hong Kong Stablecoin Licences
  5. What Is Anthropic's Claude Mythos and What Can It Do?
  6. Apple Led Global Smartphone Market in Q1 2026 as Shipments Declined
  7. Huawei Pura 90 Pro Series Design, Colours Revealed: See RAM, Storage Options
  8. The Upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Feature This Snapdragon 7 Series Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Ultra-High-Energy Neutrino Detected Beneath Mediterranean Sea Baffles Scientists
  2. Apple Took Top Spot as Global Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2026: Counterpoint
  3. Huawei Pura 90 Pro, Puro 90 Pro Max Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Confirmed
  4. The House of the Spirits OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  5. Metal Gear Solid Film Adaptation From 'Final Destination' Directors in the Works at Sony
  6. HSBC, Standard Chartered-Led Group Bags First Stablecoin Issuer Licenses in Hong Kong
  7. Sangamarmar Streaming on JioHotstar: Cast, Story, Release Date, and More
  8. NASA’s Artemis 2 Crew to Spend Last Full Day in Space Before Earth Re-Entry
  9. Google Rolls Out AI Mode Agentic Features in India, Enables Restaurant Booking via Search
  10. Mudborn Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »