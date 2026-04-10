Sangamarmar Streaming on JioHotstar: Cast, Story, Release Date, and More

Sangamarmar, directed by Vikram Ghai and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, is a romantic web series streaming on JioHotstar since February 26, 2026.
Photo Credit: JioHotstar
Sangamarmar is a series that is currently streaming on the OTT with each episode dropping every week. It is a story of a girl who struggles with her studies and wants to make a career. However, her parents want her to marry. It explores the theme of taking the burden on the family and seeking strength for managing hardships. It has been produced by Sooraj Barjatya. The series runs in different timelines and has transitions from being young to being mature and then being separated for a long time.
Sangamarmar is streaming currently on JioHotstar and a new episode drops every week. It was released on February 26, 2026
Sangamarmar is a story of Aditya and Amrita. It is a slow and emotional love story that spans over 25 years and there are different timelines. Both share a deeper bond and have a genuine connection. However, the responsibilities of life and family expectations get in the way of happiness. Amrita makes many sacrifices and chooses her family over her own wishes. Aditya on the other hand, loves her and carries it for all these years. As time goes on, their lives flip in a different direction. However, that bond of love never faded. Its name comes from the true and pure bond of love like sangamarmar.
It has been directed by Vikram Ghai. The producer is Sooraj R. Bartajya. The character of Amrita is played by Sheen Das whereas the character of Aditya is played by Saurabh Raj Jain.
Sangamarmar is a very intriguing love story with many twists and turns in it. It has resonated well with the audience with an IMDb rating of 8.9.
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