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Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller film that follows a couple fighting for survival after getting themselves trapped in an abandoned swimming pool with a crocodile.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 April 2026 16:17 IST
Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film will make its digital debut on April 10th, 2026 on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller film
  • It stars Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins on April 10th, 2026, only on Netflix
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Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller film that has finally completed its theatrical run and is now set to drop on digital screens. The film centres around a mismatched couple wherein the content creator girl ends up falling in love with an ambitious rapper. However, their lives take a turn when their getaway to Goa turns into a fight for survival after getting trapped in a deep swimming pool with a crocodile. The film then explores themes of resistance, survival, and tensions in the relationship.

When and Where to Watch Tu Yaa Main

The film will make its digital debut on April 10th, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tu Yaa Main

The film follows Maruti Kadam (Played by Adarsh Gourav), a struggling wrapper from Nalasopara, and his romance with Avani Shah (Played by Shanaya Kapoor), a wealthy influencer. As their romance peaks, Avani ends up with an unexpected pregnancy, which escalates the tensions between the two. In order to resolve the situation, they plan a getaway to Goa, which turns out to be their worst nightmare. The horrific weather and heavy rains leave them stuck in an abandoned 20 ft. deep swimming pool. However, later they discover that a crocodile has trapped them. That's when the ultimate fight for survival begins. The sequences of the film are packed with intense fear and tension.

Cast and Crew of Tu Yaa Main

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, this film features Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Other supporting cast members include Sanjay Appan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ashok Kangude, and more. The film has been written by Abhishek Bandekar and Himanshu Sharma, while Prateek Rajagopal has handled the background score.

Reception of Tu Yaa Main

The film hit the theatres on Feb 13th, 2026, and received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.4/10.

 

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Further reading: Tu Yaa Main, netflix, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
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