Technology News

Fast X Trailer: Jason Momoa Leads an Explosive Revenge Against the Toretto Family

Jason Momoa plays Dante, son of the notorious drug lord Herman Reyes, whom Dom and crew took down in 2011’s Fast Five.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 20 April 2023 11:01 IST
Fast X Trailer: Jason Momoa Leads an Explosive Revenge Against the Toretto Family

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Jason Momoa in a still from Fast X

Highlights
  • Fast X releases May 19 in theatres worldwide
  • It adds Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno to the cast lineup
  • Advance bookings for Fast X have been live since February

Fast X just got a new trailer in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Universal Pictures has revealed the second trailer for the 10th main instalment in the Fast & Furious series, promising a revenge arc bolstered by heavy explosions and a major threat to the Toretto family. Jason Momoa's new character Dante Reyes gets a lot more screentime here, charting his plight and some extensive plot beats for the two-part finale. Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) takes over directing duties on Fast X, after original director Justin Lin departed the project over creative differences. Fast X will hit theatres on May 19.

Fast X trailer

The Fast X trailer opens right in the middle of the action, with Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) squad/ family escorting an armoured truck across the streets of Rome. It is soon revealed that the mission was a trap, locking Tej Parker (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) inside the vehicle along with a giant, spherical bomb. We then cut to Dante (Momoa), who plans on blowing up The Vatican. “Hey dorks, what are we blowing up?”, he asks his team in a careless tone, before setting the explosive loose onto civilians. “The Vatican? Wow! Bet you guys are going to hell.” Since the previous chapter F9 took us to outer space, it would only be natural for filmgoers to anticipate how the franchise is going to top that. The answer seems to be large-scale explosions.

Fast X Hindi trailer

Fast X Tamil trailer

Fast X Telugu trailer

“The great Dom Toretto,” Dante says mockingly in the Fast X trailer. “If you never would've gotten behind that wheel, I'd never be the man I am today. And now, I'm the man who's going to break your family, piece by piece.” Dante is the son of the nefarious drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, whom Dom and crew took out in 2011's Fast Five. Little did they know, a young Dante witnessed the entire affair and spent the next 12 years planning his revenge, hoping to make ‘Dom pay the ultimate price'. The Fast X trailer then presents a face-off between the two leads, as they conjure a way to put the matter to rest. Elsewhere, Han Lue (Sung Kang) is seen at Deckard Shaw's (Jason Statham) doorstep, presumably seeking some additional assistance; of course, the hilarious Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) doesn't trust the guy.

The Fast X trailer then blends into a string of action sequences, starting with Shaw and Lue beating up a group of militia, and then the new character Tess (Brie Larson) getting into a bar fight. As with every other Fast & Furious movie, weapons and cars are a basic necessity, in addition to some explosive ‘cannon cars', as Jakob Toretto (John Cena) likes calling it. He's now working with the good guys, following his villainous debut in F9. The trailer ends with two oil trucks colliding with each other, as an expert Dom narrowly escapes and drives along the vertical plane of a dam.

Advance ticket bookings for Fast X began in February via BookMyShow — a full three months before its premiere in theatres, which is a big achievement for Hollywood movies in India. The film also sees returning stars such as Michelle Rodriguez as Dom's wife Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Dom's sister Mia Toretto, Charlize Theron as the cyberterrorist Cipher, and Rita Moreno as the Torettos' grandmother.

Fast X races into theatres worldwide on May 19.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fast X

Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director
    Louis Leterrier
  • Producer
    Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: fast x, fast x trailer, fast x trailer 2, fast x trailer hindi, fast x trailer tamil, fast x trailer telugu, fast x release date, fast x advance booking, fast x cast, vin diesel, jason momoa, brie larson, ludaris, nathalie emmanuel, jason statham, tyrese gibson, sung kang, john cena, charlize theron, michelle rodriguez, jordana brewster, fast and furious, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Digital Euro to Offer More Choice, Not a 'Big Brother' Project, Senior EU Official Says

Related Stories

Fast X Trailer: Jason Momoa Leads an Explosive Revenge Against the Toretto Family
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  2. Apple Saket, iPhone Maker's First Store in Delhi, is Now Open
  3. iOS 16.4.1 Update May Leave Phones Overheated, But You Should Update Anyway
  4. OnePlus Pad May Be Available in India via Flipkart at This Price: See Here
  5. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  6. iQoo Neo 8 Pro May Feature a Chip Faster Than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  7. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  8. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
  9. Realme 11 Series Design, Specifications Leak Online: Check Here
  10. Android 12-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Get Android 12-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications Tipped
  3. BTC, ETH Record Notable Losses After Period of Surge, Crypto Market Plunges by Over 4 Percent
  4. Sanya Malhotra’s Kathal – a Jackfruit Mystery Sets May 19 Release Date on Netflix
  5. Apple’s Recent iOS 16.4.1 Update Reportedly Leaves iPhones Overheated: Why You Should Update Anyway
  6. National Quantum Mission Worth Rs. 6,003 Crore Approved By Union Cabinet: Details
  7. Elon Musk Threatens Lawsuit After Microsoft Removes Twitter From Ad Platform
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Teaser Poster Leaks Online, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Twilight Set to Make its Way to TV as Harry Potter Gets Rebooted
  10. Jaguar Land Rover Announces GBP 15 Billion Investment in EVs to Catch Up With Rivals: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.