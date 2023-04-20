Fast X just got a new trailer in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Universal Pictures has revealed the second trailer for the 10th main instalment in the Fast & Furious series, promising a revenge arc bolstered by heavy explosions and a major threat to the Toretto family. Jason Momoa's new character Dante Reyes gets a lot more screentime here, charting his plight and some extensive plot beats for the two-part finale. Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) takes over directing duties on Fast X, after original director Justin Lin departed the project over creative differences. Fast X will hit theatres on May 19.

Fast X trailer

The Fast X trailer opens right in the middle of the action, with Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) squad/ family escorting an armoured truck across the streets of Rome. It is soon revealed that the mission was a trap, locking Tej Parker (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) inside the vehicle along with a giant, spherical bomb. We then cut to Dante (Momoa), who plans on blowing up The Vatican. “Hey dorks, what are we blowing up?”, he asks his team in a careless tone, before setting the explosive loose onto civilians. “The Vatican? Wow! Bet you guys are going to hell.” Since the previous chapter F9 took us to outer space, it would only be natural for filmgoers to anticipate how the franchise is going to top that. The answer seems to be large-scale explosions.

Fast X Hindi trailer

Fast X Tamil trailer

Fast X Telugu trailer

“The great Dom Toretto,” Dante says mockingly in the Fast X trailer. “If you never would've gotten behind that wheel, I'd never be the man I am today. And now, I'm the man who's going to break your family, piece by piece.” Dante is the son of the nefarious drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, whom Dom and crew took out in 2011's Fast Five. Little did they know, a young Dante witnessed the entire affair and spent the next 12 years planning his revenge, hoping to make ‘Dom pay the ultimate price'. The Fast X trailer then presents a face-off between the two leads, as they conjure a way to put the matter to rest. Elsewhere, Han Lue (Sung Kang) is seen at Deckard Shaw's (Jason Statham) doorstep, presumably seeking some additional assistance; of course, the hilarious Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) doesn't trust the guy.

The Fast X trailer then blends into a string of action sequences, starting with Shaw and Lue beating up a group of militia, and then the new character Tess (Brie Larson) getting into a bar fight. As with every other Fast & Furious movie, weapons and cars are a basic necessity, in addition to some explosive ‘cannon cars', as Jakob Toretto (John Cena) likes calling it. He's now working with the good guys, following his villainous debut in F9. The trailer ends with two oil trucks colliding with each other, as an expert Dom narrowly escapes and drives along the vertical plane of a dam.

Advance ticket bookings for Fast X began in February via BookMyShow — a full three months before its premiere in theatres, which is a big achievement for Hollywood movies in India. The film also sees returning stars such as Michelle Rodriguez as Dom's wife Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Dom's sister Mia Toretto, Charlize Theron as the cyberterrorist Cipher, and Rita Moreno as the Torettos' grandmother.

Fast X races into theatres worldwide on May 19.

