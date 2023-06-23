Technology News

Fast & Furious Hobbs Spin-Off to Feature Showdown With Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes: Report

The film is titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes, and will presumably build upon the mid-credits scene in Fast X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 23 June 2023 11:20 IST
Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Jason Momoa in a still from Fast X

Highlights
  • The spin-off is meant to fill the gap between Fast X and Fast X: Part 2
  • Dwayne Johnson was reluctant to return to the Fast & Furious franchise
  • Fast X earned $697.2 million at the global box office

The next Fast & Furious spin-off film centred around Luke Hobbs will feature the main villain, Dante Reyes, from Fast X. As per a new listing from ProductionWeekly, the movie is titled ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes,' marking Jason Momoa's brief return to the role before the eventual Fast X: Part 2, releasing in 2025. The spin-off film will seal the gap between the two movies and build upon the mid-credits scene from Fast X, wherein Reyes informs Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) that he is his next target, due to the latter's involvement in the death of Hernan Reyes.

To refresh your memory, Hernan was a ruthless druglord, acting as the prime antagonist in Fast Five (2011), who in the end was shot and killed by Hobbs. Turns out, his son Dante witnessed the entire ordeal and spent the next 12 years planning his revenge, hoping to make Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) pay, whose crew was responsible for Hernan's takedown. Very little is known about Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes, though actress Gal Gadot — who plays Gisele Yashar in the franchise — hinted that she's had some conversations about an appearance with Johnson. “Let me just say DJ and I had some conversations, but nothing [is official]. There's a writers' strike... who knows!”, Gadot said in an interview. Her character was originally pronounced dead in Fast and Furious 6, but was later revealed to have survived her fall at the end of Fast X.

The Fast saga was initially planned to end with two movies — Fast X and Fast X: Part 2, with the latter releasing on April 4, 2025 — though the plans seem to have changed a bit. Series lead Vin Diesel has hinted that the ending has now been stretched out to form a trilogy. The aversion to saying goodbye to the franchise and the addition of more spin-offs would seem logical if Fast X had performed well at the box office. The film earned $697.2 million (about Rs. 5,720 crore) globally, which is lower than the previous instalment, F9, which made $726.2 million (about Rs. 5,957 crore) amidst the COVID-19 pandemic when only limited theatres were open to the public. Fast X was even made available on VOD less than a month later, proving that the film failed to meet Universal Pictures' expectations.

Luke Hobbs was introduced in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent, with fans quickly embracing him as an important part of the franchise. After a few more films in the series, actor Johnson revealed that he had no intention of rejoining the franchise, despite Diesel's repeated invitations for Fast X. Reports suggested that the falling out stemmed from an on-set feud between the two, with Diesel claiming that he showed ‘tough love' to get the best performance out of his co-star. Regardless, as mentioned before, Johnson ended up returning to the franchise, marking an appearance in Fast X's mid-credits scene.

Fast X

Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director
    Louis Leterrier
  • Producer
    Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
Further reading: fast and furious, fast and furious hobbs, fast and furious hobbs spin off, fast and furious presents hobbs and reyes, fast and furious dante reyes, dwayne johnson, jason momoa, fast x, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
