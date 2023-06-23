The next Fast & Furious spin-off film centred around Luke Hobbs will feature the main villain, Dante Reyes, from Fast X. As per a new listing from ProductionWeekly, the movie is titled ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes,' marking Jason Momoa's brief return to the role before the eventual Fast X: Part 2, releasing in 2025. The spin-off film will seal the gap between the two movies and build upon the mid-credits scene from Fast X, wherein Reyes informs Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) that he is his next target, due to the latter's involvement in the death of Hernan Reyes.

To refresh your memory, Hernan was a ruthless druglord, acting as the prime antagonist in Fast Five (2011), who in the end was shot and killed by Hobbs. Turns out, his son Dante witnessed the entire ordeal and spent the next 12 years planning his revenge, hoping to make Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel) pay, whose crew was responsible for Hernan's takedown. Very little is known about Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes, though actress Gal Gadot — who plays Gisele Yashar in the franchise — hinted that she's had some conversations about an appearance with Johnson. “Let me just say DJ and I had some conversations, but nothing [is official]. There's a writers' strike... who knows!”, Gadot said in an interview. Her character was originally pronounced dead in Fast and Furious 6, but was later revealed to have survived her fall at the end of Fast X.

The Fast saga was initially planned to end with two movies — Fast X and Fast X: Part 2, with the latter releasing on April 4, 2025 — though the plans seem to have changed a bit. Series lead Vin Diesel has hinted that the ending has now been stretched out to form a trilogy. The aversion to saying goodbye to the franchise and the addition of more spin-offs would seem logical if Fast X had performed well at the box office. The film earned $697.2 million (about Rs. 5,720 crore) globally, which is lower than the previous instalment, F9, which made $726.2 million (about Rs. 5,957 crore) amidst the COVID-19 pandemic when only limited theatres were open to the public. Fast X was even made available on VOD less than a month later, proving that the film failed to meet Universal Pictures' expectations.

Luke Hobbs was introduced in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent, with fans quickly embracing him as an important part of the franchise. After a few more films in the series, actor Johnson revealed that he had no intention of rejoining the franchise, despite Diesel's repeated invitations for Fast X. Reports suggested that the falling out stemmed from an on-set feud between the two, with Diesel claiming that he showed ‘tough love' to get the best performance out of his co-star. Regardless, as mentioned before, Johnson ended up returning to the franchise, marking an appearance in Fast X's mid-credits scene.

