Fast X to Reveal First Trailer on February 10, TV Spot Planned for Super Bowl: Report

The report suggests that the Fast X trailer will be “well over” three minutes long.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 January 2023 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Fast X serves as the first chapter of a two-part finale

Highlights
  • A Fast X TV spot is expected at the 2023 Super Bowl on February 12
  • Fast X adds Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno to the cast lineup
  • Fast X is slated to release May 19 in theatres worldwide

Fast X, the 10th main instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, is reportedly set to drop its first trailer on February 10, two days before the 2023 Super Bowl. As per Collider, the trailer will come in at “well over” three minutes long, which should give a general idea of the plot and feature a good amount of action sequences. The report, which comes shortly after lead Vin Diesel confirmed a trailer launch for next month, also mentions that Fast X will be releasing a TV spot at the Super Bowl on February 12 as well. Fast X will be the first of a planned two-part finale and will hit theatres on May 19.

The first trailer and the Super Bowl TV spot will showcase some of the film's new cast members. “So not only will fans get the first trailer in February, they'll also get a TV spot acting as a high-octane teaser and tone-setter giving a closer look at the star-studded cast,” the report reads. Filming on Fast X began in April 2022, but soon hit a bump as then-director Justin Lin departed the project over creative differences — merely days into shooting. He was replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk), but still retains co-writing credits, along with Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans). The cast also sees some new additions in Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as an adversary named Dante, who partners with Cipher (Charlize Theron) to go after Dominic Toretto's family. Speaking to Variety in August, Momoa described his character Dante as “androgynous,” saying: “Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I've been the good guy for a while. He's very sadistic and androgynous and he's a bit of a peacock… He's got a lot of issues, this guy. He's definitely got some daddy issues.”

Meanwhile, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) joins as an enigmatic new character named Tess, while Rita Moreno (West Side Story) is attached to play grandmother to the Toretto clan. In addition to Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez reprises her role as Dom's wife Letty and Jordanna Brewster returns as his sister Mia. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, and Sun Kang also return as the tech expert Tej Parker, street racer Roman Pearce, and drifter Han Lue, respectively. John Cena, who made his foray into the globe-trotting action franchise with F9, returns as Dom's estranged and now-reunited brother Jakob Toretto as well in Fast X.

It will be interesting to see how Fast X manages to top the preposterous set piece from F9, which saw Tej and Roman heading into outer space. The action franchise has always managed to draw heavy numbers, with the seventh instalment maintaining its no.11 position as one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, collecting $1.5 billion (about Rs. 12,249 crore). Sure, part of it had to do with Furious 7 being Paul Walker's final appearance in a film, due to his demise, but the achievement can't be overlooked. Among highest grossing film franchises, it currently ranks eighth — just above the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Fast X races into cinemas worldwide on May 19.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Fast X

Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director
    Louis Leterrier
  • Producer
    Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
