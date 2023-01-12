Technology News

Kia KA4, Kia Concept EV9 Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Firm Plans to Expand to 220 Cities in 2023

Kia also said it plans introduce 14 BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) into the global market by 2027.

By ANI | Updated: 12 January 2023 11:14 IST
Kia KA4, Kia Concept EV9 Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Firm Plans to Expand to 220 Cities in 2023

Photo Credit: ANI

The company unveiled the Kia Concept EV9 at Auto Expo 2023

Highlights
  • Kia plans to introduce many battery electric vehicles in th next 4 years
  • The firm's global plans include a Made in India BEV
  • Kia unveiled the Kia KA4, Kia Concept EV9 on Wednesday

Multinational automobile manufacturer Kia made a number of announcements at the Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023.

Taking to the stage, Tae Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India opened up about the vision of the automobile company on expanding their business in the country.

"To make Kia ownership even more convenient, we aim to expand our presence to 220 cities in 2023," Park said.

Earlier, Park had mentioned that the vision of Kia was based on three P's, People, Planet and Profit, before going on to announce that the South Korean automobile manufacturer is planning to 'introduce 14 BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) into the global market by 2027'.

"Among these would be a specially designed Made in India BEV, for emerging markets," Park said.

The company unveiled two major 'future productions from the Kia portfolio', the Kia KA4, which was a fourth-generation MPV (Multi Purpose Vehicle) and the concept car Kia EV9.

Apart from that, the automobile manufacturing company also unveiled some Purpose Built Vehicles like the Kia Carens.

India's largest biennial spectacle of the automobile industry -- Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2023 -- will open for public during January 13-18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The 16th edition of the exhibition will explore the industry's vision of the most advanced futuristic green technology for a safer, cleaner, greener, and connected tomorrow, according to a statement from SIAM, which organises the event.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kia, Kia KA4, Auto Expo 2023, BEV
Bitcoin Price Crosses the $18,000 Mark for the First Time in 2023, Most Altcoins See Gains: All Details
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and More Unveiled

Related Stories

Kia KA4, Kia Concept EV9 Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Firm Plans to Expand to 220 Cities in 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept 'eVX' Electric SUV
  2. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models Could Get Pricier: Report
  3. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  6. Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  7. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  8. NRIs From 10 Countries Will Soon Be Able to Do UPI Fund Transactions
  9. iQoo 11 5G First Impressions
  10. Google Pixel Watch Gets January 2023 Update: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Kia KA4, Kia Concept EV9 Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Firm Plans to Expand to 220 Cities in 2023
  2. Bitcoin Price Crosses the $18,000 Mark for the First Time in 2023, Most Altcoins See Gains: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Reservation Orders Open in India Ahead of February 1 Launch
  4. US FAA Outage: No Evidence of Cyberattack on Federal Aviation Administration, White House Says
  5. Google Refused to Be Given Interim Stay on CCI Fine by NCLAT
  6. NRIs From 10 Countries Will Soon Be Able to Do UPI Fund Transactions Using International Numbers
  7. US Air Travel Services Restore Gradually to Life After FAA Computer Outage
  8. Xiaomi Begins Sending Media Invites For MWC 2023, No Mention Of Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Report
  9. Google May Soon Allow Android Users to Transfer eSIM Profile Easily, Convert Physical SIM to eSIM
  10. YouTube Music Updated With Redesigned Library Interface on Android, iOS: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.