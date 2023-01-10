Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just got a new trailer — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Ahead of its February 17 release, Marvel Studios has now dropped the final trailer for the third Ant-Man film, and it has to do with getting back lost time. Presumably, the period lost during the infamous Blip event, caused by Thanos' Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Ushering in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5, which sets up a new generation of heroes, we also see Cassandra “Cassie” Lang (Kathryn Newton) taking down some baddies, highlighting her transformation into Stature, the new Ant-person. Oh, and there's also a small tease for MODOK. It's all happening.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer opens with a voiceover of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) commending Ant-Man/ Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), possibly for opening a path for time travel. “You're an interesting man, Scott Lang. You're an Avenger,” he says, which is the kind of compliment Lang had longed for — revealed in the first trailer — since he wasn't as popular as the other characters in the franchise.

We then cut to see how the five years lost during The Blip had affected his life, particularly the relationship with his now-teenaged daughter Cassie (Newton), who can be seen exiting police custody. “You've lost a lot of time, like me,” Kang tells Lang in what sounds like a sweet deal after our heroes had made it into the Quantum Realm by accident. “We can help each other with that.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Hindi Trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Tamil Trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Telugu Trailer

“I'm the man who can give you the one thing you want. Time,” Kang promises, in exchange for an undisclosed favour. Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), however, is suspicious of the Conqueror, stressing on the Conqueror's immense power that is capable of shattering timelines. Lang, who has already lost enough time with his daughter — including his jail time — is blinded by the offer and agrees to help the ruler of the megacity. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer then sees our heroes embarking on an adventure to bring back an undisclosed relic Kang needs, with them somehow getting gunned down by the latter's army. “This is all my fault,” an upset Cassie blames herself, who inadvertently got the Ant-Family sucked into the Quantum Realm.

Things go haywire for our heroes, as expected, with Kang betraying Ant-Man's trust and the entire deal breaking down to blows between the two. Amidst the montage-like editing, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania trailer also features a brief glimpse at the mechanical guns-wielding MODOK, which sees Corey Stoll returning to voice him, after appearing as Darren Cross / Yellowjacket in the 2015 Ant-Man film.

“I don't have to win, we both just have to lose,” a heavily injured Ant-Man tells Kang, who seems to think he has the upper hand in battle. The events of this film will set up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — coming May 2025. As per Fandango, the US-based movie ticketing company, Ant-Man 3 clocks in at 2 hours and 5 minutes, which makes it the longest Ant-Man movie yet.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases February 17, 2023 in theatres worldwide. In India, the third Ant-Man movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

