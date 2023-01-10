Technology News

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Teases MODOK, Kang the Conqueror Promises Lost Time

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases February 17, kickstarting Marvel’s Phase 5 lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023 11:40 IST
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Teases MODOK, Kang the Conqueror Promises Lost Time

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors as Ant-Man and Kang the Conqueror, respectively

Highlights
  • Corey Stoll from Ant-Man (2015) returns to voice MODOK
  • Peyton Reed returns to direct the film, via Jeff Loveness’ script
  • Ant-Man 3 runtime clocks in at 2 hours and 5 minutes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just got a new trailer — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Ahead of its February 17 release, Marvel Studios has now dropped the final trailer for the third Ant-Man film, and it has to do with getting back lost time. Presumably, the period lost during the infamous Blip event, caused by Thanos' Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Ushering in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5, which sets up a new generation of heroes, we also see Cassandra “Cassie” Lang (Kathryn Newton) taking down some baddies, highlighting her transformation into Stature, the new Ant-person. Oh, and there's also a small tease for MODOK. It's all happening.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer opens with a voiceover of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) commending Ant-Man/ Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), possibly for opening a path for time travel. “You're an interesting man, Scott Lang. You're an Avenger,” he says, which is the kind of compliment Lang had longed for — revealed in the first trailer — since he wasn't as popular as the other characters in the franchise.

We then cut to see how the five years lost during The Blip had affected his life, particularly the relationship with his now-teenaged daughter Cassie (Newton), who can be seen exiting police custody. “You've lost a lot of time, like me,” Kang tells Lang in what sounds like a sweet deal after our heroes had made it into the Quantum Realm by accident. “We can help each other with that.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Hindi Trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Tamil Trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Telugu Trailer

“I'm the man who can give you the one thing you want. Time,” Kang promises, in exchange for an undisclosed favour. Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), however, is suspicious of the Conqueror, stressing on the Conqueror's immense power that is capable of shattering timelines. Lang, who has already lost enough time with his daughter — including his jail time — is blinded by the offer and agrees to help the ruler of the megacity. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer then sees our heroes embarking on an adventure to bring back an undisclosed relic Kang needs, with them somehow getting gunned down by the latter's army. “This is all my fault,” an upset Cassie blames herself, who inadvertently got the Ant-Family sucked into the Quantum Realm.

Things go haywire for our heroes, as expected, with Kang betraying Ant-Man's trust and the entire deal breaking down to blows between the two. Amidst the montage-like editing, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania trailer also features a brief glimpse at the mechanical guns-wielding MODOK, which sees Corey Stoll returning to voice him, after appearing as Darren Cross / Yellowjacket in the 2015 Ant-Man film.

“I don't have to win, we both just have to lose,” a heavily injured Ant-Man tells Kang, who seems to think he has the upper hand in battle. The events of this film will set up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — coming May 2025. As per Fandango, the US-based movie ticketing company, Ant-Man 3 clocks in at 2 hours and 5 minutes, which makes it the longest Ant-Man movie yet.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases February 17, 2023 in theatres worldwide. In India, the third Ant-Man movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • Release Date 17 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray
  • Director
    Peyton Reed
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: ant man 3, ant man 3 trailer, ant man 3 trailer 2, ant man 3 final trailer, ant man 3 release date, modok mcu first look, modok mcu quantumania, ant man 3 runtime, ant man 3 new trailer, ant man 3 cast, paul rudd, jonathan majors, kathryn newton, corey stoll, ant man and the wasp quantumania, mcu, marvel, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
BTC Stays Above $17,000 Mark Despite Small Dip, Tiny Losses Hit Most Altcoins
Featured video of the day
Disney+ Hotstar January 2023: The Last of Us, Taaza Khabar, and more!

Related Stories

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Teases MODOK, Kang the Conqueror Promises Lost Time
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Use Custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Chip in 2025: Report
  2. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  3. Microsoft Said to Invest $10 Billion Into OpenAI, Other Venture Firms
  4. Government Announces New BIS Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, More
  5. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  6. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
  7. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Plays Undercover Agent for RAW
  8. Why Apple Is Reportedly Hiring Retail Store Workers Across India
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Get One UI 5.1 Update Soon, Internal Testing Begins: Report
  2. Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With 1.6-inch Display, 4GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Teases MODOK, Kang the Conqueror Promises Lost Time
  4. BTC Stays Above $17,000 Mark Despite Small Dip, Tiny Losses Hit Most Altcoins
  5. Realme GT Neo 5 May Launch at MWC 2023, Specifications Surface on TENAA: Report
  6. Apple to Use Custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Chip in 2025, Plans to Replace Broadcom: Report
  7. Microsoft Said to Invest $10 Billion Into OpenAI, Other Venture Firms
  8. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 Cities Across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra
  9. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Led Spy Thriller Shows Rashmika Mandana as Blind Pakistani Girl
  10. Use of Unregistered Devices, Unsecured Networks During Hybrid Work Model Increases Cybersecurity Risk: Survey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.