Golden Globe winners 2023 — the full list

The 2023 Golden Globes were held earlier on Tuesday night in California, celebrating the best talent in the film and entertainment industry from the year that went by. Both The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin led the pack of winners with two top honours apiece, with the former winning the coveted Best Picture award in the drama category. Its director Stephen Spielberg emerged as the best director this year, while the latter's Martin McDonagh won for best screenplay. The Irish black comedy's lead Colin Farrell also bagged an award for best actor in a musical/comedy. On the TV side, Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, and the second seasons of The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary were among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes.

India was in the running too at this year's Golden Globes. While S.S. Rajamouli's action-packed epic RRR missed out in the Best Non-English Language film category, it netted an award for the Best Original Song, thanks to its energetic piece “Naatu Naatu.” The song has also been shortlisted for the upcoming Oscars in the similar category.

Elsewhere, the leads of the uber-creative Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, trumped as best performers in the musical/ comedy motion picture category. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water — nominated in two categories — couldn't bag a single award, though it continues to revel on the box office front, becoming the seventh biggest movie of all time (about Rs. 13,895 crore) in under a month since release.

Cate Blanchett was crowned Best Actress in a drama film, for her commanding performance in Tár, while Austin Butler secured one for his slick persona in Elvis. Other notable achievements include Zendaya winning best actress for Euphoria season 2 and Jennifer Coolidge as best supporting actress for The White Lotus' second season. Both actresses were awarded in similar fields during the 2022 Emmy Awards back in September.

Hosted by comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael, the 2023 Golden Globes marked the ceremony's return to a televised broadcast, after allegations of racism and unethical conduct were brought up against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the body that organises the awards — in 2021. Its prime US-based network NBC dumped the awards show that year, wanting to see “meaningful reform” from the organisation. The original report from Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA contained zero Black members, and that some voters had been frequently accepting “freebies” from studios. It prompted a boycott from publicists and stars, eventually leading to the cancellation of last year's Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes returned to TV in 2023 — in India, it was streamed on Lionsgate Play.

With that, here's the entire list of winners at this year's Golden Globes:

2023 Golden Globe for Best Movie – Drama

​The Fabelmans — WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

2023 Golden Globe for Best Movie – Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Movie – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár — WINNER

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Movie – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis — WINNER

Bill Nighy, Living

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

2023 Colden Globe for Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

Adam Driver, White Noise

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Diego Calva, Babylon

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

2023 Golden Globe for Best Director – Movie

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — WINNER

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

2023 Golden Globe for Best Screenplay – Movie

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Any Movie

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in Any Movie

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

2023 Golden Globe for Best Movie – Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

2023 Golden Globe for Best Animated Movie

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

2023 Golden Globe for Best Original Score – Movie

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon — WINNER

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

2023 Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Movie

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) — WINNER

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

2023 Golden Globe for Best TV Series – Drama

House of the Dragon — WINNER

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

2023 Golden Globe for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary — WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

2023 Golden Globe for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

The White Lotus — WINNER

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone — WINNER

Adam Scott, Severance

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Diego Luna, Andor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary — WINNER

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — WINNER

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — WINNER

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical-Comedy or Drama TV Series

Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical-Comedy or Drama TV Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — WINNER

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

