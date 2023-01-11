Golden Globe winners 2023 — the full list

The 2023 Golden Globes were held earlier on Tuesday night in California, celebrating the best talent in the film and entertainment industry from the year that went by. Both The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin led the pack of winners with two top honours apiece, with the former winning the coveted Best Picture award in the drama category. Its director Stephen Spielberg emerged as the best director this year, while the latter's Martin McDonagh won for best screenplay. The Irish black comedy's lead Colin Farrell also bagged an award for best actor in a musical/comedy. On the TV side, Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, and the second seasons of The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary were among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes.
India was in the running too at this year's Golden Globes. While S.S. Rajamouli's action-packed epic RRR missed out in the Best Non-English Language film category, it netted an award for the Best Original Song, thanks to its energetic piece “Naatu Naatu.” The song has also been shortlisted for the upcoming Oscars in the similar category.
Elsewhere, the leads of the uber-creative Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, trumped as best performers in the musical/ comedy motion picture category. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water — nominated in two categories — couldn't bag a single award, though it continues to revel on the box office front, becoming the seventh biggest movie of all time (about Rs. 13,895 crore) in under a month since release.
Cate Blanchett was crowned Best Actress in a drama film, for her commanding performance in Tár, while Austin Butler secured one for his slick persona in Elvis. Other notable achievements include Zendaya winning best actress for Euphoria season 2 and Jennifer Coolidge as best supporting actress for The White Lotus' second season. Both actresses were awarded in similar fields during the 2022 Emmy Awards back in September.
Hosted by comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael, the 2023 Golden Globes marked the ceremony's return to a televised broadcast, after allegations of racism and unethical conduct were brought up against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the body that organises the awards — in 2021. Its prime US-based network NBC dumped the awards show that year, wanting to see “meaningful reform” from the organisation. The original report from Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA contained zero Black members, and that some voters had been frequently accepting “freebies” from studios. It prompted a boycott from publicists and stars, eventually leading to the cancellation of last year's Golden Globe Awards. Golden Globes returned to TV in 2023 — in India, it was streamed on Lionsgate Play.
With that, here's the entire list of winners at this year's Golden Globes:
Golden Globe winners 2023 — the full list
2023 Golden Globe for Best Movie – Drama
The Fabelmans — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
2023 Golden Globe for Best Movie – Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Movie – Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár — WINNER
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Movie – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis — WINNER
Bill Nighy, Living
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
2023 Colden Globe for Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Adam Driver, White Noise
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Diego Calva, Babylon
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
2023 Golden Globe for Best Director – Movie
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — WINNER
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
2023 Golden Globe for Best Screenplay – Movie
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Any Movie
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in Any Movie
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
2023 Golden Globe for Best Movie – Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
2023 Golden Globe for Best Animated Movie
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
2023 Golden Globe for Best Original Score – Movie
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon — WINNER
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
2023 Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Movie
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) — WINNER
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
2023 Golden Globe for Best TV Series – Drama
House of the Dragon — WINNER
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
2023 Golden Globe for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary — WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
2023 Golden Globe for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
The White Lotus — WINNER
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone — WINNER
Adam Scott, Severance
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Diego Luna, Andor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — WINNER
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical-Comedy or Drama TV Series
Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical-Comedy or Drama TV Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — WINNER
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
