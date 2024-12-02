Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, held on December 1, 2024 honoured excellence in digital content, recognising standout performances and storytelling. The event celebrated exceptional contributions to web films and series, showcasing creativity across various categories. Kareena Kapoor Khan was named Best Actress (Web Original Film) for her performance in Jaane Jaan, while Diljit Dosanjh secured the Best Actor (Web Original Film) award for Amar Singh Chamkila. Here's a complete list of all the awards for the night for different categories and creatives, as per reports!

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Winners in Drama Genre

Best Series: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best Actor (Male): Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)

Best Actor (Female): Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): R. Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Winners in Comedy Genre

Best Series: Maamla Legal Hai

Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Actor (Female): Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Nidhi Bisht (Maamla Legal Hai)

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Winners for Web Original Films

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director: Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Female): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Critics' Best Film: Jaane Jaan

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Winners of Critics' Choices

Best Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan)

Best Actor (Female): Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Winners for Non-Fiction

Best Series: The Hunt for Veerappan

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Winners for Technical Excellence

Best Cinematography: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best VFX: The Railway Men

Best Sound Design: Kaala Paani

The evening and award function highlighted the growing impact of OTT platforms, celebrating the creative achievements of filmmakers, actors and technical teams.