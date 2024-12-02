Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners

Photo Credit: Filmfare
The Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, held on December 1, 2024 honoured excellence in digital content, recognising standout performances and storytelling. The event celebrated exceptional contributions to web films and series, showcasing creativity across various categories. Kareena Kapoor Khan was named Best Actress (Web Original Film) for her performance in Jaane Jaan, while Diljit Dosanjh secured the Best Actor (Web Original Film) award for Amar Singh Chamkila. Here's a complete list of all the awards for the night for different categories and creatives, as per reports!
Best Series: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Best Actor (Male): Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)
Best Actor (Female): Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)
Best Supporting Actor (Male): R. Madhavan (The Railway Men)
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)
Best Series: Maamla Legal Hai
Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)
Best Actor (Female): Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Nidhi Bisht (Maamla Legal Hai)
Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Director: Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)
Best Actor (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)
Best Actor (Female): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)
Critics' Best Film: Jaane Jaan
Best Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan)
Best Actor (Female): Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)
Best Series: The Hunt for Veerappan
Best Cinematography: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Best VFX: The Railway Men
Best Sound Design: Kaala Paani
The evening and award function highlighted the growing impact of OTT platforms, celebrating the creative achievements of filmmakers, actors and technical teams.
