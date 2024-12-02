Technology News
English Edition

Proposed Australia Law Would Fine Big Tech Over Digital Competition

Australia is mulling over fining Big Tech firms for suppressing competition.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 December 2024 14:51 IST
Proposed Australia Law Would Fine Big Tech Over Digital Competition

Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia can pick platforms that pose the greatest risk of hurting competition

Highlights
  • The consultation process is scheduled to end on February 14
  • Google controlled 93% to 95% of online search services in Australia
  • Facebook and Instagram together supplied 79% of social media services
Advertisement

Australia proposed a law on Monday that could impose fines of up to AUD 50 million ($33 million or roughly Rs. 279 crore) on global technology companies if they suppress competition and prevent consumers from switching between services.

The centre-left Labor government has targeted Big Tech's influence, and parliament passed a law last week that banned social media for children aged under 16.

The proposed law would empower Australia's competition regulator to oversee compliance, investigate anti-competitive practices online and fine companies, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said in excerpts of a speech due later on Monday.

"The digital economy challenges our current legal framework," Jones will in the speech viewed by Reuters at the public policy research McKell Institute in Sydney.

"The dominant platforms can charge higher costs, reduce choice, and use sneaky tactics to lock consumers into using certain products. Innovation outside of the established players becomes almost impossible."

Apple, Google, and Meta, which dominate app downloads and ad revenues, did not immediately respond when approached for comment on the proposed law.

The consultation process is scheduled to end on February 14 and more discussions will be done to prepare the draft legislation.

The planned law, similar to the European Union's Digital Markets Act legislation, could make it easier for people to move among competing services, such as social media platforms, internet browsers and app stores.

Based on advice from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the government can pick platforms that pose the greatest risk of hurting competition.

"Initially, we will look to prioritise app marketplaces and ad tech services for service-specific obligations," Jones will say.

These specific obligations would restrict companies from pushing their apps with low user ratings to the top of their search list and prevent providing favourable treatment to their own services, compared with third parties.

A competition commission report on digital platform services in 2022 showed Google controlled 93 percent to 95 percent of online search services in Australia, while Apple's App Store accounted for about 60 percent of app downloads and Google Play Store 40 percent.

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram together supplied 79 percent of social media services in the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: australia, social media ban, minors, facebook, meta, instagram, tiktok, snapchat
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Pricing Over $96,000; Ripple Overtakes Solana as 4th Largest Altcoin

Related Stories

Proposed Australia Law Would Fine Big Tech Over Digital Competition
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three New Phones in the First Half of 2025
  2. iQOO Neo 10R May Launch in India Soon; RAM, Storage Variants Tipped
  3. Bitcoin Trades Above $96,000, Ripple Shows Major Surge
  4. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Teased to Launch This Week
  5. Realme Neo 7 Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of December 11 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 to Launch in India on December 6; to Be Available on Amazon
  2. Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners
  4. Death Clock App for Android and iOS Uses AI to Predict Users’ Life Expectancy and Ways to Improve It
  5. Time Moves Faster on The Moon Than on Earth, Claims New Study
  6. NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Nears Completion with New Assembly
  7. Elon Musk Urges Court to Block ‘Illegal’ OpenAI For-Profit Conversion
  8. ISRO Chief S Somanath Supports Elon Musk’s Model to Boost Space Economy
  9. Proposed Australia Law Would Fine Big Tech Over Digital Competition
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Pricing Over $96,000; Ripple Overtakes Solana as 4th Largest Altcoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »