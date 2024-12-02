Bitcoin on Monday, December 2 showed a minor gain of 0.35 percent on the global price chart. Over the weekend, the most expensive crypto asset managed to retain its value above the price point of $96,784 (roughly Rs. 81.9 lakh) on international exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges, meanwhile, BTC is trading at $96,206 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh). According to platforms like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX, Bitcoin experienced a slight dip of less than 1 percent on Indian exchanges on Monday. As December begins, the cryptocurrency market showed early indications of price corrections across several assets.

“Bitcoin continues its upward trend, climbing from $95,700 (roughly Rs. 81 lakh) to $97,600 (roughly Rs. 97.6 lakh), signalling bullish control as traders prepare for a potential rally past the $100,000 (roughly Rs. 84.6 lakh) milestone,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

Ether rose by 1.26 percent over the last 24 hours on global exchanges. As shown by CoinMarketCap, the value of ETH has come to $3,705 (roughly Rs. 3.13 lakh). On Indian exchanges, the value of ETH stands at $3,635 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) after incurring a minor dip of 0.36 percent.

“Ethereum seems to have taken a solid trend line support around the 3650 USD mark and seems likely to test the resistance at $3,900 (roughly Rs. 3.30 lakh) as the overall market sentiment remains bullish for the week to come,” the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets360.

Notably, Ripple saw a gain of 30.80 percent over the last 24 hours -- overtaking Solana to claim the position of the 4th largest cryptocurrency.

“XRP has surpassed Solana to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the past day, with a market valuation of more than $122 billion (roughly Rs. 10,33,444 crore). This impressive rise is fueled by positive sentiment surrounding Ripple's pro-crypto policies and ongoing legal developments, which are shifting in favor of the company. As regulatory clarity looks imminent, the market is buzzing with optimism, which could lead to the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies. Investors are bullish on XRP's future,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, told Gadgets360.

Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Tron, Shiba Inu, and Stellar also logged profits showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360.

Gains were also shown by Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.80 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the crypto sector, at this point, stands at $3.46 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,93,08,522 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tether, Solana, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Near Protocol, and Uniswap recorded losses on Monday,

Monero, Underdog, Cartesi, and Ardor also registered price dips.

“The overall crypto market performance underlines a potent recovery driven by innovation, investor optimism, and pivotal developments in blockchain ecosystems that sets a vibrant stage for 2025,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42.

