Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Pricing Over $96,000; Ripple Overtakes Solana as 4th Largest Altcoin

BTC is currently trading at $96,206 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 December 2024 13:51 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Pricing Over $96,000; Ripple Overtakes Solana as 4th Largest Altcoin

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

The valuation of the crypto sector, at this point, stands at $3.46 trillion

Highlights
  • Stellar, Polkadot saw gains
  • Tether, Solana registered losses
  • Polkadot, Chainlink recorded price dips
Bitcoin on Monday, December 2 showed a minor gain of 0.35 percent on the global price chart. Over the weekend, the most expensive crypto asset managed to retain its value above the price point of $96,784 (roughly Rs. 81.9 lakh) on international exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges, meanwhile, BTC is trading at $96,206 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh). According to platforms like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX, Bitcoin experienced a slight dip of less than 1 percent on Indian exchanges on Monday. As December begins, the cryptocurrency market showed early indications of price corrections across several assets.

Bitcoin continues its upward trend, climbing from $95,700 (roughly Rs. 81 lakh) to $97,600 (roughly Rs. 97.6 lakh), signalling bullish control as traders prepare for a potential rally past the $100,000 (roughly Rs. 84.6 lakh) milestone,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

Ether rose by 1.26 percent over the last 24 hours on global exchanges. As shown by CoinMarketCap, the value of ETH has come to $3,705 (roughly Rs. 3.13 lakh). On Indian exchanges, the value of ETH stands at $3,635 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) after incurring a minor dip of 0.36 percent.

“Ethereum seems to have taken a solid trend line support around the 3650 USD mark and seems likely to test the resistance at $3,900 (roughly Rs. 3.30 lakh) as the overall market sentiment remains bullish for the week to come,” the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets360.

Notably, Ripple saw a gain of 30.80 percent over the last 24 hours -- overtaking Solana to claim the position of the 4th largest cryptocurrency.

“XRP has surpassed Solana to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the past day, with a market valuation of more than $122 billion (roughly Rs. 10,33,444 crore). This impressive rise is fueled by positive sentiment surrounding Ripple's pro-crypto policies and ongoing legal developments, which are shifting in favor of the company. As regulatory clarity looks imminent, the market is buzzing with optimism, which could lead to the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies. Investors are bullish on XRP's future,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, told Gadgets360.

Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Tron, Shiba Inu, and Stellar also logged profits showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360.

Gains were also shown by Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 1.80 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the crypto sector, at this point, stands at $3.46 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,93,08,522 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tether, Solana, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Near Protocol, and Uniswap recorded losses on Monday,

Monero, Underdog, Cartesi, and Ardor also registered price dips.

“The overall crypto market performance underlines a potent recovery driven by innovation, investor optimism, and pivotal developments in blockchain ecosystems that sets a vibrant stage for 2025,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
