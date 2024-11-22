Photo Credit: IMDB
Tamil black comedy Bloody Beggar, which debuted in cinemas worldwide on October 31, 2024, is reportedl to soon be available on an OTT platform. Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar in his directorial debut and produced by Nelson Dilipkumar under Filament Pictures, the film stars Kavin, known for his versatility, in the lead role. Bloody Beggar follows the unusual escapades of a beggar caught in a web of mishaps, blending humour with dark themes, and received considerable attention upon its theatrical release.
As per a report by Filmi Beat, Kavin's Bloody Beggar, which had a successful theatrical release during the Diwali season, will be available on Prime Video from November 29, 2024. Fans who missed it in theatres or want to watch it again can now catch it on this popular OTT platform, making it accessible to a wider audience across the globe.
The trailer of Bloody Beggar teases viewers with a darkly humorous storyline centered around a beggar whose carefree life takes a sharp turn into chaos when he finds his way into a mansion and meet different kinds of people. Through bizarre and unexpected twists, the character faces unpredictable and often comical challenges. The plot's absurdity and engaging narrative create a fresh take on Tamil cinema, attracting audiences looking for something distinct from the mainstream.
Bloody Beggar stars Kavin as the lead, supported by an ensemble cast including Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Prudhvi Raj, Sunil Sukhada and T. M. Karthik. Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, the film's crew includes cinematographer Sujith Sarang and editor R. Nirmal, with music composed by Jen Martin.
The film has garnered positive reviews from audiences who appreciate its dark comedy and unique storyline. The film has 6.3 / 10 IMDb rating.
