Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Tamil black comedy Bloody Beggar, featuring Kavin, is coming to Prime Video, blending dark humour and drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2024 22:36 IST
Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: IMDB

Kavin's Bloody Beggar, a Diwali hit, streams on Prime Video from November 29, 2024.

Highlights
  • Kavin’s Bloody Beggar releases on Prime Video November 29.
  • The dark comedy, directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, stars Kavin.
  • Film brings a comedic twist to a beggar’s life full of misadventures.
Tamil black comedy Bloody Beggar, which debuted in cinemas worldwide on October 31, 2024, is reportedl to soon be available on an OTT platform. Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar in his directorial debut and produced by Nelson Dilipkumar under Filament Pictures, the film stars Kavin, known for his versatility, in the lead role. Bloody Beggar follows the unusual escapades of a beggar caught in a web of mishaps, blending humour with dark themes, and received considerable attention upon its theatrical release. 

When and Where to Watch Bloody Beggar

As per a report by Filmi Beat, Kavin's Bloody Beggar, which had a successful theatrical release during the Diwali season, will be available on Prime Video from November 29, 2024. Fans who missed it in theatres or want to watch it again can now catch it on this popular OTT platform, making it accessible to a wider audience across the globe.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bloody Beggar

The trailer of Bloody Beggar teases viewers with a darkly humorous storyline centered around a beggar whose carefree life takes a sharp turn into chaos when he finds his way into a mansion and meet different kinds of people. Through bizarre and unexpected twists, the character faces unpredictable and often comical challenges. The plot's absurdity and engaging narrative create a fresh take on Tamil cinema, attracting audiences looking for something distinct from the mainstream.

Cast and Crew of Bloody Beggar

Bloody Beggar stars Kavin as the lead, supported by an ensemble cast including Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Prudhvi Raj, Sunil Sukhada and T. M. Karthik. Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, the film's crew includes cinematographer Sujith Sarang and editor R. Nirmal, with music composed by Jen Martin. 

Reception of Bloody Beggar

The film has garnered positive reviews from audiences who appreciate its dark comedy and unique storyline. The film has 6.3 / 10 IMDb rating.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bloody Beggar, Kavin, Tamil Cinema, OTT Release, Prime Video, Sivabalan Muthukumar, Black Comedy
Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
