WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know

Netflix will begin streaming WWE Raw live starting in January 2025. The anticipated debut marks a new era for WWE, with the streaming giant set to air the show every Monday night, moving away from traditional cable. This transition is expected to introduce a broader audience to WWE's action-packed content and feature a star-studded lineup of WWE icons such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

Netflix to Live Stream WWE

In preparation for the January premiere, Netflix recently launched a high-energy promotional campaign. A sneek-peak video has been released, featuring a roster of WWE's biggest stars in action, including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan. The video, promoted across social media, sets an exciting tone with WWE stars delivering intense performances and teases surprises for the debut episode.

Exclusive Launch Event in Los Angeles

A special live event is planned for January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, to mark WWE Raw's streaming debut. Ticket sales for this event will begin shortly, offering fans a chance to attend this milestone in WWE's history. The lineup for the January 6th event has not been officially announced, though speculation suggests a mix of WWE's top talent, surprise appearances to captivate both loyal viewers and new audiences tuning in on Netflix.

Peacock Partnership Remains for WWE Archive Content

Despite this major shift, WWE will continue its relationship with Peacock for streaming exclusive events and maintaining an extensive library of WWE content. International fans, however, will have access to the live events on Netflix.