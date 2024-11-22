Technology News
English Edition

WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know

WWE Raw will stream live on Netflix starting January 2025 with big stars like The Rock and John Cena.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2024 22:38 IST
WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Youtube/ Netflix

Netflix will begin streaming WWE Raw live starting in January 2025

Highlights
  • WWE Raw moves to Netflix, debuting in January 2025
  • The Rock, Cena, and Reigns featured in new Netflix promos
  • Live WWE action to captivate global audiences via Netflix
Advertisement

Netflix will begin streaming WWE Raw live starting in January 2025. The anticipated debut marks a new era for WWE, with the streaming giant set to air the show every Monday night, moving away from traditional cable. This transition is expected to introduce a broader audience to WWE's action-packed content and feature a star-studded lineup of WWE icons such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

Netflix to Live Stream WWE 

In preparation for the January premiere, Netflix recently launched a high-energy promotional campaign. A sneek-peak video has been released, featuring a roster of WWE's biggest stars in action, including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan. The video, promoted across social media, sets an exciting tone with WWE stars delivering intense performances and teases surprises for the debut episode.

Exclusive Launch Event in Los Angeles

A special live event is planned for January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, to mark WWE Raw's streaming debut. Ticket sales for this event will begin shortly, offering fans a chance to attend this milestone in WWE's history. The lineup for the January 6th event has not been officially announced, though speculation suggests a mix of WWE's top talent, surprise appearances to captivate both loyal viewers and new audiences tuning in on Netflix.

Peacock Partnership Remains for WWE Archive Content

Despite this major shift, WWE will continue its relationship with Peacock for streaming exclusive events and maintaining an extensive library of WWE content. International fans, however, will have access to the live events on Netflix.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, WWE, WWE Raw, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, WWE Streaming, Live Wrestling, Netflix Sports
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Safari Technology Preview 208 Released With JavaScript, Web API and Other Fixes
Telugu Romantic Drama Ravikula Raghurama Now Available on Sun NXT

Related Stories

WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  3. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  4. Here's When Samsung Might Roll Out Its One UI 7 Update in 2025
  5. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  6. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed
  7. Adobe's New AI Model Can Process Documents On-Device
  8. Redmi K80 Pro AnTuTu Score, SoC, Display Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know
  2. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Agni Trailer Released: Watch Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Team Up in New Firefighter Drama
  4. Telugu Romantic Drama Ravikula Raghurama Now Available on Sun NXT
  5. The Day of the Jackal Series OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. A Nearby Supernova May End Dark Matter Search, Claims New Study
  7. Fastest-Moving Stars in the Galaxy May be Piloted by Aliens, New Study Suggests
  8. Hubble Telescope Finds Unexpectedly Hot Accretion Disk in FU Orionis
  9. NASA New Study Challenges RNA's Role in Life’s Molecular Handedness Mystery
  10. SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »