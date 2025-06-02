Photo Credit: BookMyShow
Gajaana is a Tamil-oriented film with supernatural fantasy that merges with myth, adventure and secrets. It has been directed by Prabadish Samz and explores the cursed forest, mysteries, and a monstrous creature, the Yali, a hybrid character of lion and elephant. Along with horror and fantasy elements from Indian folklore, Gajaana offers a thrilling experience with its unique storyline and visual effects. After its successful run in theatres, the film is now releasing on OTT for a wider audience.
Gajaana is now available on the OTT platform, JioHotstar, from June 2, 2025, after its theatrical release on May 9, 2025, with additional South Indian languages.
Its official trailer sets a haunting tone, intriguing a dangerous journey into the depths of Nagamalai, an abundant forest haunted by a guardian beast with supernatural characteristics. A group of treasure hunters, in search of money, sets out into the forest to make their fortune. Further, they soon found out that the forest is cursed and guarded by Yali, who had been sleeping for years, and awakens due to their intrusion. The plot of Gajaana navigates the themes of Karma, nature's reckoning, and the price of moneylust.
The film features the starcast with Vedhika, Yogi Babu, Inigo Prabhakaran, Chandini Tamilarasan, Hareesh Peradi, Sendrayan, and the late Parthap Pothen. The film has been produced by Prabadish Samz under the banner Four Square Studios.
Gajaana made a good response at the box office with garnering attention for its bold attempt into the fantasy genre, delving into Indian mythology. The movie was appreciated by the critics, but with some loopholes in execution. However, the audience liked it as a whole, with an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement