Gajaana is a Tamil-oriented film with supernatural fantasy that merges with myth, adventure and secrets. It has been directed by Prabadish Samz and explores the cursed forest, mysteries, and a monstrous creature, the Yali, a hybrid character of lion and elephant. Along with horror and fantasy elements from Indian folklore, Gajaana offers a thrilling experience with its unique storyline and visual effects. After its successful run in theatres, the film is now releasing on OTT for a wider audience.

When and Where to Watch Gajaana Online

Gajaana is now available on the OTT platform, JioHotstar, from June 2, 2025, after its theatrical release on May 9, 2025, with additional South Indian languages.

Official Trailer and Plot Overview

Its official trailer sets a haunting tone, intriguing a dangerous journey into the depths of Nagamalai, an abundant forest haunted by a guardian beast with supernatural characteristics. A group of treasure hunters, in search of money, sets out into the forest to make their fortune. Further, they soon found out that the forest is cursed and guarded by Yali, who had been sleeping for years, and awakens due to their intrusion. The plot of Gajaana navigates the themes of Karma, nature's reckoning, and the price of moneylust.

Cast and Crew Details

The film features the starcast with Vedhika, Yogi Babu, Inigo Prabhakaran, Chandini Tamilarasan, Hareesh Peradi, Sendrayan, and the late Parthap Pothen. The film has been produced by Prabadish Samz under the banner Four Square Studios.

Reception and Critical Response

Gajaana made a good response at the box office with garnering attention for its bold attempt into the fantasy genre, delving into Indian mythology. The movie was appreciated by the critics, but with some loopholes in execution. However, the audience liked it as a whole, with an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.