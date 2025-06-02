Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Encourages Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features on Galaxy Devices

Samsung has issued a security message alert to Galaxy users in the UK asking them to turn on anti-theft features.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2025 20:06 IST
Samsung Encourages Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features on Galaxy Devices

Anti-theft features are available on the Samsung Galaxy S25, S24, S23, S22 series, and some foldables

Highlights
  • Samsung offers several features with its Theft Protection suite
  • It has also added new Anti-Robbery features to Galaxy devices
  • These features are being expanded to more devices with One UI 7 update
Advertisement

Samsung UK urged compatible Galaxy device users on Monday to activate and update the latest anti-theft features. The message from the South Korean tech giant comes as the UK Home Office has started a new nationwide action to tackle the rising instances of smartphone theft in the country. The company's UK division highlighted that it sent a public safety security message alert to more than 40 million Samsung account holders in the UK via customer communication channels and the Samsung Members platform.

Samsung to Expand Anti-Theft Features to More Galaxy Devices

In its UK newsroom page, Samsung stated that it will continue its outreach for the awareness campaign at its Piccadilly Lights space via out-of-home advertisements in tube stations (subway stations) and train stations in central London, and in the rest of the areas via online video (OLV), connected TV (CTV), and broadcaster video on demand (BVOD) channels.

Samsung highlighted that it updated the existing anti-theft features and added new features with the One UI 7 update. The new features include the Anti-Robbery suite, which include Identity Check and Security Delay. These were earlier only available with the Galaxy S25 series, but now, they're being expanded to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5, and the Z Flip 5. More devices will receive the features later this year.

The company's existing and updated Theft Protection suite includes three features. First is Theft Detection Lock that uses machine learning to detect sudden movements associated with theft, such as snatching, and instantly locks the screen. Offline Device Lock automatically locks the screen if the device is disconnected from the network for an extended period. Finally, Remote Lock allows users to lock their device remotely using their phone number and a quick verification process.

With the One UI 7 update, Samsung has released new Anti-Robbery features. There are two features. First is Identity Check, which asks users to perform biometric authentication for any changes to sensitive security settings when in an unfamiliar location. The second feature is Security Delay, which adds a one-hour delay when users attempt to reset biometric data, to prevent robbers from taking control over a device. It is aimed at providing users time to lock the stolen phone from a connected device before unauthorised access can occur.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Theft Protection features, Samsung Anti Robbery features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
India to Open Flagship EV Making Policy to Lure Global Giants

Related Stories

Samsung Encourages Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features on Galaxy Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Exclusive: Huawei Band 10 to Launch in India Priced Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Samsung Asks Galaxy Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features
  3. iQOO Neo 10 First Sale in India Kicks Off Today: Price, Offers and Features
  4. This New Google App Can Run AI Models Locally On Your Device
  5. Realme C73 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  6. India to Open Flagship EV Making Policy to Lure Global Giants
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Encourages Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features on Galaxy Devices
  2. Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 With Close-Up Mode Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. India to Open Flagship EV Making Policy to Lure Global Giants
  4. Meta Shareholders Vote Against Bitcoin Treasury Assessment Proposal 
  5. Elon Musk Says New XChat on X Comes With Bitcoin-Style Encryption, New Features
  6. Redmi Pad 2 4G Global Variant Confirmed to Feature a 11-Inch 2.5K Display
  7. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G May Launch in India Soon; RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped
  8. Google AI Edge Gallery App That Can Run AI Models Locally Released on Android
  9. HMD Rubber 1 Smartwatch With Camera, WearOS May Launch Soon Alongside Rubber 1S
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Pad 7 Discounted in Xiaomi's Upgrade Days Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »