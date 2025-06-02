Samsung UK urged compatible Galaxy device users on Monday to activate and update the latest anti-theft features. The message from the South Korean tech giant comes as the UK Home Office has started a new nationwide action to tackle the rising instances of smartphone theft in the country. The company's UK division highlighted that it sent a public safety security message alert to more than 40 million Samsung account holders in the UK via customer communication channels and the Samsung Members platform.

Samsung to Expand Anti-Theft Features to More Galaxy Devices

In its UK newsroom page, Samsung stated that it will continue its outreach for the awareness campaign at its Piccadilly Lights space via out-of-home advertisements in tube stations (subway stations) and train stations in central London, and in the rest of the areas via online video (OLV), connected TV (CTV), and broadcaster video on demand (BVOD) channels.

Samsung highlighted that it updated the existing anti-theft features and added new features with the One UI 7 update. The new features include the Anti-Robbery suite, which include Identity Check and Security Delay. These were earlier only available with the Galaxy S25 series, but now, they're being expanded to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5, and the Z Flip 5. More devices will receive the features later this year.

The company's existing and updated Theft Protection suite includes three features. First is Theft Detection Lock that uses machine learning to detect sudden movements associated with theft, such as snatching, and instantly locks the screen. Offline Device Lock automatically locks the screen if the device is disconnected from the network for an extended period. Finally, Remote Lock allows users to lock their device remotely using their phone number and a quick verification process.

With the One UI 7 update, Samsung has released new Anti-Robbery features. There are two features. First is Identity Check, which asks users to perform biometric authentication for any changes to sensitive security settings when in an unfamiliar location. The second feature is Security Delay, which adds a one-hour delay when users attempt to reset biometric data, to prevent robbers from taking control over a device. It is aimed at providing users time to lock the stolen phone from a connected device before unauthorised access can occur.