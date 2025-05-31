Big Ben OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?

Malayalam film Big Ben is arriving on TV screens soon, after a year of its theatrical release on June 28, 2025. The movie was praised by the audiences in theatres. It has been directed by Bino Augustine, starring Anu Mohan and Aditi Ravi as protagonists. The producers were unable to find a streaming partner even after its success, but now after almost a year later, Big Ben is going to make its debut on the OTT. This family drama thriller is again anticipated by the audience.

When and Where to Watch

The release date of Big Ben is not open, however, the platform is confirmed. It will be released soon on the OTT Sun NXT this summer.

Trailer and Plot

This movie is a real-life incident inspired, with a plot that revolves around a Malayali couple who live in the UK. A police officer named Jean Antony relocates to the UK with his wife after she gets a job overseas. They are originally from Kerala and moved with their daughter. Their lives twist with an unexpected turn when Jean encounters a conflict with a colleague at his wife's workplace. Things got worse when he got arrested.

It further heightened when child protection authorities took custody of their child by saying that the couple is unable to raise her. Even being unfamiliar with the local laws, the couple fights with the authorities to win the legal battle to get the daughter's custody.

Cast and Crew

The film features Anu Mohan, Aditi Ravi, Miya George, Shebin Benson, Baby Hannah, Biju Sopanam, Nisha Sarangh, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, and Chandhunadh. The direction of the film has been done by Bino Augustine.

Reception and Anticipation

This thriller and suspense genre film gained decent attention from the audience and critics, with mixed views and reached an IMDb score of 7.2. Many true incidents were shown with fictional effects in the story. The fans are waiting for its arrival on the OTT this summer.