Nizarkudai Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Nizarkudai to stream on Aha Tamil. The movie features a Tamil family drama. It stars Devyani and Vijith Shivashanmugam after its not-so-good numbers at the box office, followed by the theatrical release, which was held on May 9. The movie is now all set for its OTT release on May 30. The film follows the story of a married couple who, against their family's wish, plan to settle in the USA. After their daughter Nila is born, balancing their ambition and parenthood becomes a task.

When and Where to watch Nizarkudai?

NizarKudai, after its theatrical release on May 9, is now set for its OTT release on May 30, 2025, on Aha Tamil.

Cast and Crew of NizarKudai

The movie features Vijith as Niranjan and Devyani and Kanmani Manoharan as Nancy. Devyani as Jothi, While the other star cast includes Ilavarasu and Vadivukkarasi. The movie is written and directed by Shiva Arumugam. It is produced by Jothisiva under his Dharsan films. The cinematography is done by RB Gurudev, and the movie's music is given by Naren Balkumar and edited by Rolex.

Storyline of NizarKudai

The movie, written and directed by Shiva Arguman, shows the bond between a caretaker and a child whose parents aspire to move to the US. Nizarkudai, a 2025 film starring Devyani in the lead role, is now streaming on Aha Tamil. The movie revolves around a Tamil refugee who happens to form a deep and affectionate bond with a child whose parents are chasing their dreams of going to the USA and settling down. The movie takes an emotional roller coaster ride when the parents struggle to figure out the deep bond between their daughter and the caregiver. What follows next is something you should watch and find out.

Reception of Nizarkudai

A Tamil refugee nanny forms a deep and affectionate bond with a child whose parents are chasing their dream to settle in the USA. The movie has received an IMDB rating of 9.8/10.