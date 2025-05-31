Nizarkudai Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: IMDb
Nizarkudai to stream on Aha Tamil. The movie features a Tamil family drama. It stars Devyani and Vijith Shivashanmugam after its not-so-good numbers at the box office, followed by the theatrical release, which was held on May 9. The movie is now all set for its OTT release on May 30. The film follows the story of a married couple who, against their family's wish, plan to settle in the USA. After their daughter Nila is born, balancing their ambition and parenthood becomes a task.
NizarKudai, after its theatrical release on May 9, is now set for its OTT release on May 30, 2025, on Aha Tamil.
The movie features Vijith as Niranjan and Devyani and Kanmani Manoharan as Nancy. Devyani as Jothi, While the other star cast includes Ilavarasu and Vadivukkarasi. The movie is written and directed by Shiva Arumugam. It is produced by Jothisiva under his Dharsan films. The cinematography is done by RB Gurudev, and the movie's music is given by Naren Balkumar and edited by Rolex.
The movie, written and directed by Shiva Arguman, shows the bond between a caretaker and a child whose parents aspire to move to the US. Nizarkudai, a 2025 film starring Devyani in the lead role, is now streaming on Aha Tamil. The movie revolves around a Tamil refugee who happens to form a deep and affectionate bond with a child whose parents are chasing their dreams of going to the USA and settling down. The movie takes an emotional roller coaster ride when the parents struggle to figure out the deep bond between their daughter and the caregiver. What follows next is something you should watch and find out.
A Tamil refugee nanny forms a deep and affectionate bond with a child whose parents are chasing their dream to settle in the USA. The movie has received an IMDB rating of 9.8/10.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement