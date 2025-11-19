Technology News
English Edition

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

A quick guide to Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That, covering where to watch, plot, cast, crew and how audiences responded to the comedy special.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2025 21:05 IST
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Gerry Dee’s comedy special details streaming, storyline, cast, crew and audience response

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Streaming details and where to watch the comedy special
  • Simple-English plot, cast, crew and trailer overview
  • Audience reception and overall response in a human-written style
Advertisement

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That is a comedy show of stand-up, which features Canadian comedians, including Gerry Dee, who is known for his focused observations and humour that is good to go family-friendly humour. In this show, he talks about everyday life incidents such as growing old, funny situations often ignored by people and parenting. The storytelling approach of Dee makes it easy for the audience to enjoy. Every age group can take those punches and capture Gerry's natural charm with responsive wit and comedy that is relatable. This has made him popular on stage and television.

When and Where to Watch

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That is there online on Netflix India now. Viewers can make themselves lighthearted and let the stress go away through the show.

Trailer and Plot

The special has no official trailer as movies do; however, there are a few short clips and previews which you can find on Netflix and the handles of Gerry Dee. This comedy format is in a way that everyone can enjoy their comedy with various topics that cover everyday life's reality, and is quite relevant to everyone. He talks about schools, technologies, family moments and funny moments every day. The jokes cracked by him are clean, relevant with simple storytelling approach. The plot gives the classic format with personal stories and witty humour shared through common experiences.

Cast and Crew

The show cast includes Gerry Dee as the stand-up comedian, and Byron Allen is the executive producer. It is hosted by Jon Kelley and Gerry Dee. Scott Satin and Bob Boden are other executive producers.

Reception

The show received cheerful responses, and people want to watch the show, which has relatable comedy with an IMDb rating of 5.7.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gerry Dee, IMDb, Comedy, family
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposed Billions of Phone Numbers: Details
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  3. PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount in India During Sony's Black Friday Sale
  4. 3I/ATLAS Comet Just Photobombed a Distant Galaxy in a Stunning New Image
  5. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  6. Grok 4.1 vs ChatGPT-5.1: The Key Differences You Need to Know
  7. Vivo V60e Review
  8. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  9. Apple Announces New Annual and Monthly AppleCare+ Plans in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Offer Faster Charging Than Galaxy S26
#Latest Stories
  1. Battery Breakthrough Could Make Solar Panels Cheaper and More Powerful
  2. Single Papa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kunal Khemu’s Upcoming Comedy Drama Series?
  3. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Photographed Beside Distant Galaxy in Rare Cosmic Shot
  4. Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?
  5. Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?
  6. Eko (2025) OTT Release Date Tipped Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Charts Over a Million Galaxies in Landmark First Data
  8. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  9. James Webb Space Telescope May Have Spotted the Universe’s First Stars, Astronomers Say
  10. Thandakaaraanyam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: A Dark Thriller Set in a Mysterious Forest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »