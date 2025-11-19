Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That is a comedy show of stand-up, which features Canadian comedians, including Gerry Dee, who is known for his focused observations and humour that is good to go family-friendly humour. In this show, he talks about everyday life incidents such as growing old, funny situations often ignored by people and parenting. The storytelling approach of Dee makes it easy for the audience to enjoy. Every age group can take those punches and capture Gerry's natural charm with responsive wit and comedy that is relatable. This has made him popular on stage and television.

When and Where to Watch

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That is there online on Netflix India now. Viewers can make themselves lighthearted and let the stress go away through the show.

Trailer and Plot

The special has no official trailer as movies do; however, there are a few short clips and previews which you can find on Netflix and the handles of Gerry Dee. This comedy format is in a way that everyone can enjoy their comedy with various topics that cover everyday life's reality, and is quite relevant to everyone. He talks about schools, technologies, family moments and funny moments every day. The jokes cracked by him are clean, relevant with simple storytelling approach. The plot gives the classic format with personal stories and witty humour shared through common experiences.

Cast and Crew

The show cast includes Gerry Dee as the stand-up comedian, and Byron Allen is the executive producer. It is hosted by Jon Kelley and Gerry Dee. Scott Satin and Bob Boden are other executive producers.

Reception

The show received cheerful responses, and people want to watch the show, which has relatable comedy with an IMDb rating of 5.7.