Relay OTT Release Date: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Relay is an American Conspiracy Thriller Film that stars Riz Ahmed and Lily James in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2025 21:53 IST
Photo Credit: LionsgatePlay

A broker breaks his own rules to protect his client amid a deadly conspiracy

Highlights
  • Relay is an American conspiracy thriller film
  • It stars Riz Ahmed and Lily James in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins on Nov. 21st, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play
Written by Justin Piasecki, Relay is a conspiracy thriller that is finally landing on digital screens for viewers. This film revolves around a broker who deals as the fixer between the whistleblowers and corrupt corporations, but with strict protocols. However, his rules are challenged when one of his clients seeks his help to stay alive. The sequences are intense, and the twists and turns within the plot keep the audience glued to their seats. Also, the stars have delivered stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Relay

The film will make its digital debut on November 21, 2025, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Relay

This conspiracy thriller follows Ash (Played by Riz Ahmed), a broker who helps whistleblowers get out of trouble and get rewarded by the corporations via TTY, a telecommunications device for the deaf, only to keep his identity private. However, his life takes a turn when one of his clients, Sarah (Portrayed by Lily James) seeks his help after stealing the documents from Cybo Sementics Research to return them back, and keep herself safe from the side effects of getting caught. Now, Ash's strict rules are challenged, and he must save her existence.

Cast and Crew of Relay

Directed by David Mackenzie, Relay features Riz Ahmed and Lily James in the lead roles. Other cast includes Sam Worthington, Willa Fitzgerald, Pun Bandhu, and more. The music composer of the film is Tony Doogan, while the cinematography has been done by Giles Nuttgens.

Reception of Relay

The film hit the theatres on August 22nd, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of Relay is 7.0/10.

 



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

Further reading: Relay, IMDb, Lionsgate Play, film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Exclusive: iQOO 15 Effective India Price Likely Rs. 65,000-70,000 Amid Soaring Component Costs
Asus ProArt P16 (2025) Review: Is it a MacBook Pro Killer?

Comment
