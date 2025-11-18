Technology News
After The Hunt OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Julia Roberts Starrer Thriller Film

After The Hunt is an intense psychological thriller film that stars Julia Roberts in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2025 21:01 IST


Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Professor Alma faces turmoil when a student’s accusation pulls her into a web of lies

Highlights
  • After The Hunt is a Psychological Thriller Film
  • It stars Julia Roberts in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Nov. 20th, 2025, only on Prime Video
After the Hunt is a psychological thriller film that stars Julia Roberts in the lead role. The film revolves around a college professor who finds herself entangled in the accusation of sexual abuse, which involves her student and a close colleague. As she commences the investigation, she must confront the campus politics, secrets from her past, and the conflicts. The film explores themes of consent, trust, betrayal, and politics. After The Hunt premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

When and Where to Watch After The Hunt

The film will land on November 20, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of After The Hunt

Written by Nora Garett, this thriller film follows Alma (Played by Julia Roberts), a Yale professor, who, upon her return from her medical leave, hosts a dinner at her residence for her colleagues and students. Hank (Andrew Garfield) and Maggie (Ayo Edebiri) leave immediately after the party together. What unfolds next leaves Alma shattered, as Maggie accuses Hank of sexual abuse. Now, Alma has to choose between her loyalty to Hank and her responsibility towards Maggie. As she delves deeper into the investigation, she is confronted by her buried, similar past, campus politics, and betrayal.

Cast and Crew of After The Hunt

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this film stars Julia Roberts in the lead role, followed by Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri in prominent roles. Other cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny, Lio Meheil, and more. The cinematography has been done by Malik Hassan Sayeed, whereas Marco Costa is the editor.

Reception of After The Hunt

The film was theatrically released on October 10th, 2025, where it received a mixed response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.3/10.

 

Further reading: The Hunt, Amazon Prime Video, thriller film, IMDb, film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

