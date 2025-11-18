Mass Jathara, Ravi Teja's 75th film, alongside Sreeleela is currently running in theaters, and fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release, as Ravi's performance has been well-received by viewers. With that said, there are multiple reports indicating about the potential OTT release of the movie. For those who are not aware, the movie follows the story of a Railway policeman who gets into trouble with a politician. Stay tuned to know about when and where to stream Mass Jathara, the cast and other details.

When and Where to Watch Mass Jathara?

As per multiple reports, the movie might be available for streaming on Netflix India. The industry reports further suggests that the movie might get released in the third of week of November. That being said, there is no official confirmation about the official OTT release date of Mass Jathara.

Official Trailer and Plot

The movie stars Ravi Teja as the Railway Policeman, another copy played by Teja in Mass Jathara. However, in the movie, the antagonist is trying to smuggle a huge consignment through a train, while the Railway cop is trying to stop it. Here he is, the honest policeman, who in fact gets into a feud with the politicians, so the question really stays about his honesty and duty, and whether he will be able to stop the huge disorder. This is uncovered throughout the movie.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarupu, starring Ravi Teja as the main lead as a Railway cop, and Sreeleela, with Naveen Chandra as the villain of the movie.

Reception

Mass Jathara, another copy drama starring Ravi Teja, is currently running in theaters and is soon expected to be released on the online platform Netflix; the release date has yet to be confirmed. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.0/10.