Moana 2 Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More OTT Platforms

The animated musical adventure Moana 2 has captivated audiences worldwide since its release in November 2024. Following a successful theatrical run, the movie is set to make its digital debut. After its time in cinemas, it will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Before the digital streaming date, viewers can purchase or rent the film on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube TV starting January 11, 2025. The movie is expected to be available on Disney+ Hotstar around February 2025.

When and Where to Watch Moana 2

The film will first be made available for purchase and rental on digital VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube TV on January 11, 2025. For those who prefer streaming, the film will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar likely in February 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Moana 2

The trailer for Moana 2 reveals the continuation of Moana's adventures. The story picks up three years after the events of the first movie, with Moana reuniting with the demigod Maui. The duo sets off to find the lost island of Motufetu with a crew of wayfinders. Their mission is to break the curse on the island and restore peace among the ocean's people. The musical adventure continues the original's tone while introducing new characters and fresh songs.

Cast and Crew of Moana 2

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, Moana 2 brings back key cast members from the first movie. Auliʻi Cravalho reprises her role as Moana, alongside Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk. New additions to the cast include Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, and David Fane. The screenplay is written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller. The music score has been composed by Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i, with Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear contributing as additional songwriters.

Reception of Moana 2

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Moana 2 has been a commercial success. It has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2024, drawing large audiences both in theatres and on digital platforms. It has an IMDb rating of 7.0 / 10.