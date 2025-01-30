Home Sweet Loan OTT Release: Indonesian Drama Film Now Streaming on Netflix

The Indonesian drama film Home Sweet Loan, directed by Sabrina Rochelle Kalangie, was released in cinemas on September 26, 2024. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Almira Bastari, the film tells the story of Kaluna, a young office worker striving to buy her dream home while balancing family responsibilities. Starring Yunita Siregar, Derby Romero, and Fita Anggriani, the film explores the financial and emotional struggles of the sandwich generation. Produced by Visinema Pictures, it has gained attention for its relatable narrative and strong performances.

When and Where to Watch Home Sweet Loan

Home Sweet Loan premiered in Indonesia on September 26, 2024 and was released in theatres nationwide. It is now available to stream on Netflix giving the movie a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Home Sweet Loan

The trailer showcases Kaluna's journey as she dreams of owning a home while navigating family obligations. As the youngest sibling, she finds herself responsible for household expenses, leading to frustration. Determined to gain financial independence, she begins saving for a house, but challenges arise as family problems test her resolve. The film captures the emotional and financial difficulties faced by many young adults, making it a relatable watch.

Cast and Crew of Home Sweet Loan

The film features Yunita Siregar in the lead role of Kaluna, supported by Derby Romero and Fita Anggriani. Risty Tagor, Ariyo Wahab, Ruth Marini, and Nila Essence also play significant roles. Directed by Sabrina Rochelle Kalangie and produced by Christian Imanuel, the film is backed by Visinema Pictures.

Reception of Home Sweet Loan

Home Sweet Loan has received an IMDb rating of 8.3/10, reflecting positive audience reception. The film has resonated with viewers due to its heartfelt storyline and realistic portrayal of financial struggles.