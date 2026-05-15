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Vivo V80, Vivo S2 Reportedly Visit GSMA Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch in China

Rumours suggest that the Vivo V80 could be based on the Vivo S60, which has yet to be launched by the brand

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 16:53 IST
Vivo V80, Vivo S2 Reportedly Visit GSMA Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch in China

Vivo V80 is the purported successor to the Vivo V70 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The GSMA database listing confirms existence of Vivo V80, Vivo S2
  • The Vivo V80 reportedly appears with the model number V2630
  • Vivo S2 may debut initially in China as part of Vivo’s S-series lineup
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Vivo is rumoured to be developing two smartphones for the Chinese market. While the company has yet to confirm any details about both handsets, dubbed the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2, they are said to have surfaced on a certification database, confirming their existence. According to a report, the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 listings indicate that Vivo has internally registered the purported smartphones ahead of their expected launch in China.

Vivo V80 Listed on GSMA Database With Model Number V2630

According to a report by PassionateGeekz, the Vivo V80 has appeared on the GSMA database carrying the model number V2630. Meanwhile, the Vivo S2 has reportedly been listed with model number V2576. The GSMA database listing does not reveal hardware specifications or launch timelines for either handset.

However, such listings usually indicate that smartphone manufacturers are progressing toward regional certifications and preparing for their impending launch.

The Vivo V80 is rumoured to succeed the Vivo V70 lineup. There have been very few leaks about the handset so far. Based on its predecessor, it could focus on portrait photography capabilities powered by Zeiss, a slim design, and other camera-centric features. The purported handset may be powered by an upper mid-range MediaTek or Snapdragon chipset.

It may be based on the Vivo S60, which has yet to be launched by the brand. It is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and could feature a 6.59-inch screen and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Vivo S2, on the other hand, is expected to debut initially in China as part of Vivo's S-series lineup. These handsets historically focus on selfie camera capabilities and an overall appealing design.

Currently, there is no information regarding the chipset, display, battery, or camera hardware of either smartphone. However, with both the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 appearing in the GSMA database, we can expect more details about their specifications, certifications, and launch timelines to emerge soon.

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Further reading: Vivo V80, Vivo V80 Specifications, Vivo S2, Vivo S2 Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Vivo V80, Vivo S2 Reportedly Visit GSMA Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch in China
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