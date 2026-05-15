Amazon Great Summer Sale entered its seventh day on Friday. While the e-commerce giant has yet to announce the date on which the ongoing sale event will end, it could be nearing its conclusion. Hence, you might want to start looking at the deals that are still available on electronics like smartphones, wearables, dashcams, laptops, tablets, smart home devices, microwaves, refrigerators, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices. To keep your devices connected to the internet, you might also want to look at a new Wi-Fi router till the sale event is live. The company is also offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards.

If your current Wi-Fi router feels outdated and does not meet your needs anymore, you might want to switch to a newer model. Moreover, if you do not have one, this might be the most opportune time to shop for one, as the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is letting customers save up to Rs. 17,000 on high-end Wi-Fi routers and up to Rs. 1,700 on regular models. For reference, if you are a gamer looking to buy a premium Wi-Fi router, you can get the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999, while the Tenda AC5 V3 Wi-Fi router can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,799.

To help you make an informed buying decision and maximise your savings, we have prepared a list of the best deals on Ethernet-based and 4G SIM-based Wi-Fi routers before the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale ends. The figures mentioned below only include direct price cuts. Hence, you can avail of cashback offers and credit card discounts to get the most value for your money. While you decide which Wi-Fi router is the best for you, you must also check the best deals on gaming peripherals and the top offers on gaming laptops priced under Rs. 1 lakh in India here.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

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