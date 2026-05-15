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Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers From D-Link, Tenda and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is providing exclusive cashback offers to Prime members.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 16:50 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers From D-Link, Tenda and More

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Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering deals on Wi-Fi routers

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 17,000 on a high-end Wi-Fi router
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale is also offering credit card discounts
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale has entered its seventh day
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Amazon Great Summer Sale entered its seventh day on Friday. While the e-commerce giant has yet to announce the date on which the ongoing sale event will end, it could be nearing its conclusion. Hence, you might want to start looking at the deals that are still available on electronics like smartphones, wearables, dashcams, laptops, tablets, smart home devices, microwaves, refrigerators, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices. To keep your devices connected to the internet, you might also want to look at a new Wi-Fi router till the sale event is live. The company is also offering a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with HDFC Bank credit cards.

If your current Wi-Fi router feels outdated and does not meet your needs anymore, you might want to switch to a newer model. Moreover, if you do not have one, this might be the most opportune time to shop for one, as the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is letting customers save up to Rs. 17,000 on high-end Wi-Fi routers and up to Rs. 1,700 on regular models. For reference, if you are a gamer looking to buy a premium Wi-Fi router, you can get the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999, while the Tenda AC5 V3 Wi-Fi router can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 1,799.

To help you make an informed buying decision and maximise your savings, we have prepared a list of the best deals on Ethernet-based and 4G SIM-based Wi-Fi routers before the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale ends. The figures mentioned below only include direct price cuts. Hence, you can avail of cashback offers and credit card discounts to get the most value for your money. While you decide which Wi-Fi router is the best for you, you must also check the best deals on gaming peripherals and the top offers on gaming laptops priced under Rs. 1 lakh in India here.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Wi-Fi Routers

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
D-Link DIR-615 Rs. 1,800 Rs. 999 Buy Now
D-Link G403C Rs. 8,260 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
D-Link DIR-825 Rs. 4,355 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Jio AX6000 WiFi 6 Mesh Router Rs. 14,999 Rs. 5,699 Buy Now
Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro Rs. 62,000 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
Tenda AC10 Rs. 4,900 Rs. 2,349 Buy Now
Tenda AC5 V3 Rs. 3,500 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
Geonix 4G SIM-Based Router Rs. 4,500 Rs. 1,518 Buy Now
Lapcare 4G SIM-based router Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,789 Buy Now
Fedus 4G SIM-based router Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,609 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Great Summer Day Sale Offers, Amazon Great Summer Day Sale Discounts, D Link, Tenda, Jio, Asus, Lapcare, Geonix, Fedus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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