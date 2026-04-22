Suyodhana OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Mystry Thriller Online?

Suyodhna is a Telugu film that is now running on the OTT. The story revolves around a young Foley artist who gets a vision of the Mahabharata and sees Duryodhana and is haunted. He further gets involved in a murder investigation. Madav Reddy is the director. It is a suspense drama based on crime and thriller. When he was working on a demo film for a filmmaker Shamitha he got the hallucinations of Duryodhana. The movie is quite interesting with a suspenseful plot.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch Suyodhna online on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar right away.

Trailer and Plot

In Suyodhna there is a Foley artist who has been haunted since his childhood by the visions and voice of Duryodhana. He gets puzzled over that and moves over. One day he is alleged to have killed his father which opens up many past events of his life that are quite shocking. His father Madduluri Prakash was a theatre artist who played the role of Duryodhana many times in his plays. To save him from such hallucinations he left that career and started working in politics which led to fatal consequences.

Cast and Crew

It has Priyadarshi, Sai Kumar and Drishika Chandar as actors. The director of the movie is Y.S. Madav Reddy. It has been produced by Bosu Babu Nidhmolu under Prajwalaa Line Creations and Sri Balaji Video. Jay Krish is the music director.

Reception

The movie did well at the box office and has a lot of grip in it with entangled suspense. It has an IMDb rating of 9.7 out of 10.