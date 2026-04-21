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Glory OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Pulkit Samrat’s Boxing Crime Drama Online?

Glory is a gripping boxing crime drama about two brothers caught in a murder case, testing their bond and family legacy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 April 2026 11:27 IST
Glory OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Pulkit Samrat’s Boxing Crime Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Glory will be released on May 1, 2026, on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Glory to release on Netflix on May 1, 2026
  • Features Pulkit Samrat in his OTT debut
  • Story blends boxing, murder mystery, and intense family drama
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Pulkit Samrat's Glory's trailer is out. It is expected to arrive on OTT in the next month. It is an upcoming movie in the Hindi language. The movie belongs to the background of boxing. It comes with intense actions and a lot of family drama. There is revenge and mystery in the story. It is the debut of Pulkit Samrat in the web series. The story includes the arrest of two brothers for a murder. It has buried secrets and conflicted relationships.

When and Where to Watch

Glory will be released on May 1, 2026, on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Glory is set in the background of boxing where two brothers played by Pulkit and Divyenndu are from a family that has its roots connected to boxing. Suvinder Vicky has played their father's role. He is quite a punctual and strict coach. He has a legacy in this sport. Initially, things will be seen as just a boxing match to win. Later, things take a different turn when a murder happens and the brothers get stuck in it. Their bonds start to get weaker and they stand against each other. As the events unfold, the plot becomes more interesting.

Cast and Crew

Glory has Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, and Divyenndu in important roles. Other actors are Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Kashmira Pardeshi, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Jannat Zubair Rahmani. Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja are the creators. Directors are Karan Anshuman & Kanishk Varma.

Reception

After the release of its trailer the movie gained hubbub on social media. It has no IMDb rating yet as it has not been released.

 

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Further reading: glory, IMDb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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