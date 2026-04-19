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Vivo T5 Pro vs Oppo A6 Pro vs Lava Agni 4: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo T5 Pro stands out with its massive 9,020mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2026 08:00 IST
Vivo T5 Pro vs Oppo A6 Pro vs Lava Agni 4: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Lava Agni 4 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen

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Highlights
  • Here's a comparison between Vivo T5 Pro, Oppo A6 Pro and Lava Agni 4
  • Oppo A6 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • Lava Agni 4 offers a 5,000mAh battery
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Vivo T5 Pro was launched in the very competitive midrange segment in India, earlier this week. The new T-series phone comes as the successor to the Vivo T4 Pro that debuted last year. Specifications-wise, the Vivo T5 Pro is quite similar to the Oppo A6 Pro and Lava Agni 4. They offer large displays, 8GB RAM, 5G connectivity, 50-megapixel primary rear cameras, and support fast charging. All these models differ in price, chipsets, and colour options.

Let's compare the Vivo T5 Pro price in India and specifications with those of the Oppo A6 Pro and Lava Agni 4 to detail the key differences between the three new smartphones

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Vivo T5 Pro vs Oppo A6 Pro vs Lava Agni 4: Price in India

Vivo T5 Pro: The Vivo T5 Pro has a starting price tag of Rs. 29,999 in India for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. You can buy it in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colourways.

Oppo A6 Pro: The Oppo A6 Pro is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It costs Rs. 23,999 for the 256GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM. It is offered in Aurora Gold and Cappuccino Brown colourways.

Lava Agni 4: Finally. The Lava Agni 4 price in India is set at Rs. 24,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is released in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colourways in India.

Vivo T5 Pro vs Oppo A6 Pro vs Lava Agni 4: Display, OS

Vivo T5 Pro: You will get a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display in the Vivo T5 Pro. The screen offers up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness. It has SGS Low Blue Light and Low Flicker certifications as well.

Oppo A6 Pro: The Oppo A6 Pro flaunts a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness.

Lava Agni 4: The Lava Agni 4 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 2,400 nits local peak brightness.

The Vivo T5 Pro, Oppo A6 Pro and Lava Agni 4 all come with dual-SIM support. On the software part, the Vivo T5 Pro runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16, while the Oppo A6 Pro runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The Lava Agni 4, however, runs on Android 15.

Vivo T5 Pro vs Oppo A6 Pro vs Lava Agni 4: Chipset, Battery

Vivo T5 Pro: Under the hood, the Vivo T5 Pro has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system with 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area.

Oppo A6 Pro: The Oppo A6 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a 3900 sq mm vapour chamber Area

Lava Agni 4: The Lava Agni 4 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This handset has a VC Liquid Cooling system with a heat dissipation area of 4,300 sq mm

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a massive 9,020mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 90W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G carries a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging support. In comparison, the Lava Agni 4 offers a 5,000mAh battery and offers 66W wired fast charging.

Vivo T5 Pro vs Oppo A6 Pro vs Lava Agni 4: Camera, Dimensions

Vivo T5 Pro: For optics, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. It carries a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Oppo A6 Pro: Oppo A6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter with autofocus support and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Lava Agni 4: The camera unit of the Lava Agni 4 also includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T5 Pro measures 163.7x76.18x8.2mm and weighs about 213g. The Oppo A6 Pro measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm in dimensions, and weighs about 216g. The Lava Agni 4 measures 165x76x9mm and is a little lighter than other models with a weight of 193 grams.

Vivo T5 Pro vs Oppo A6 Pro vs Lava Agni 4: Which One Should You Buy?

The Vivo T5 Pro, Oppo A6 Pro, and Lava Agni 4 share many features, but each are designed for different user needs. The Vivo T5 Pro stands out with its massive 9,020mAh battery, and it is the perfect choice for users who prioritise long battery life and extended usage. On the other hand, the Lava Agni 4 is better suited for those looking for flagship-level performance and gaming, and it offers the most powerful chipset among the trio. The Vivo T5 Pro is efficient, but it has a lower-tier Snapdragon processor. Meanwhile, the Oppo A6 Pro is a balanced option among them, and it is available at a relatively affordable price point compared to the other two options.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the best battery life among the three?

Vivo T5 Pro. It has a 9,020mAh battery. 

2. Which phone is the most affordable among the three?

The Oppo A6 Pro is more affordable compared to the Vivo T5 Pro and the Lava Agni 4.

3. Which chipset is used in Vivo T5 Pro 5G?
Vivo T5 Pro 5G runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G vs OPPO A6 Pro 5G vs Lava Agni 4 comparison
  Vivo T5 Pro 5G
Vivo T5 Pro 5G
OPPO A6 Pro 5G
OPPO A6 Pro 5G
Lava Agni 4
Lava Agni 4
Key Specs
Display6.83-inch6.75-inch6.67-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 7s Gen 4MediaTek Dimensity 6300MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera50-Ultrapixel16-megapixel 50-megapixel
Rear Camera50-Ultrapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 2-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB256GB
Battery Capacity9020mAh7,000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 15Android 15
Resolution1260x2800 pixels720x1570 pixels-
GENERAL
BrandVivoOPPOLava
ModelT5 Pro 5GA6 Pro 5GAgni 4
Release dateApril 15, 2026January 5, 2025November 20, 2025
AI EnabledYes-Yes
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePolycarbonate-Metal
Height163.73--
Thickness8.25--
Weight (g)213.00216.00-
IP ratingIP69IP69IP64
Battery capacity (mAh)90207,0005000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging90W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging66W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursCosmic Black and Glacier BlueAurora Gold and Cappuccino BrownPhantom Black, Lunar Mist
Dimensions (mm)-166.60 x 78.50 x 8.60-
Brand Exclusive Features--Vayu AI
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate144 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution Standard1.5KHD+-
Screen size (inches)6.836.756.67
Resolution1260x2800 pixels720x1570 pixels-
Pixels per inch (PPI)449256446
Protection type--Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core3.35GHz octa-core
Processor makeSnapdragon 7s Gen 4MediaTek Dimensity 6300MediaTek Dimensity 8350
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB256GB
Dedicated microSD slot--No
CAMERA
Rear camera50-Ultrapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.88) + 8-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras222
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Rear flashYesYes-
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNo-
Front camera50-Ultrapixel16-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel
Front flash-No-
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)--Ultra Wide-Angle
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 15Android 15
SkinOriginOS 6ColorOS 15-
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs22-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
NFC-No-
Wi-Fi standards supported--802.11 ax
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes-
AccelerometerYesYes-
Ambient light sensorYesYes-
GyroscopeYes--
Face unlock-Yes-
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Further reading: Vivo T5 Pro, Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Oppo A6 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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