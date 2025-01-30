Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Now Streaming on Netflix With Extended Scenes

The extended version of Pushpa 2: The Rule has officially premiered on Netflix, offering fans an enhanced viewing experience with 24 minutes of additional footage. Following an extraordinary theatrical performance, the film is now available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, with a Kannada release expected soon. The reloaded edition aims to deepen the narrative, adding more complexity to Pushpa Raj's character arc and storyline. The film's availability on OTT has generated significant anticipation, with viewers eager to explore the extended sequences.

When and Where to Watch Pushpa 2: The Rule

The reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on Netflix on January 30, 2025. The film is currently available for streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, with the Kannada version expected to be added soon. The announcement was made through the official social media handle of Netflix India, confirming the film's availability with extra footage.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pushpa 2: The Rule

The film continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he navigates his rise in the underworld and confronts new challenges. The additional footage expands on key character arcs and adds depth to the storytelling. The reloaded version aims to enhance the narrative by providing more insight into Pushpa's journey and conflicts.

Cast and Crew of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, while Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil play significant roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Reception of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Upon its theatrical release on December 4, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule recorded impressive box office numbers, grossing approximately Rs 1800 crore worldwide. The reloaded version has been introduced to provide audiences with an extended experience of the film.