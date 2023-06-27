Technology News

The Idol to End One Week Early With a Five-Episode Run Instead of Six: Here’s Why

A report claims that HBO hasn’t pulled the plug on The Idol, but rather, the show was cut down to five episodes as Sam Levinson took over the reins.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 June 2023 11:06 IST
The Idol to End One Week Early With a Five-Episode Run Instead of Six: Here’s Why

Photo Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in a still from The Idol

Highlights
  • The Idol episode 5 releases June 3 on JioCinema in India
  • The Idol originally had six episodes under Amy Seimetz’s direction
  • It stars Lily-Rose Depp, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, and Rachel Sennott

The Idol is ending sooner than expected, with the season finale scheduled to air next week. As usual, HBO dropped a preview teaser for its next episode, but the title card mentioned ‘Season Finale' at the end, which is odd considering that the show was initially reported to have six episodes. One would assume that HBO, as a production company, is abruptly pulling the plug on it due to hate-watching and the memes that came out of it, in order to not tarnish its reputation. Rumours claiming that the studio had cancelled the order for a second season didn't help either, although HBO came forward later stating that the new chapter was never confirmed. It now appears as though the information about The Idol's episode count was simply lost in communication.

“The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring 5,” an unidentified source told TVLine. SPOILERS AHEAD​ Episode 5, titled ‘Jocelyn Forever' sees the titular pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) finally kickstarting her tour with the new persona she has constructed, thanks to Tedros (Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye), who had gradually invaded her life as a self-help guru. However, it seems that her team isn't happy with it, and goes into conflict with Tedros' team of singers. There's probably more trouble brewing though, as we see Jocelyn's assistant Leia (Rachel Sennott) hearing some concerning news on the phone — possibly about Xander (Troye Sivan) being abused.

Production on The Idol wasn't easy, thanks to some on-set drama that led to heavy creative changes. Amy Seimetz — best known for Upstream Color — was originally meant to direct The Idol, focusing on the struggles and exploitation of a rising pop star in Los Angeles, but suddenly exited the project with about 80 percent of the six-episode series finished. At the time, the show did have six whole episodes, but then Sam Levinson (Euphoria) came on and overwrote most of Seimetz's work, eventually even directing it. Reports suggested that co-creator The Weeknd felt that the show was heading too much into a ‘female perspective,' hence the creative changes. Evidently, Levinson weakened the show's original message and upped the ante on the sexual content and nudity — a criticism he even received on Euphoria season 2 — with him allegedly not sending scripts over to HBO executives and department heads.

Levinson does have a strong hold on HBO though, thanks to Euphoria's success that even earned lead Zendaya an Emmy Award for best performance. As per Deadline, season three is reportedly eyeing a release window in 2025, due to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood, which has led to not many scripts being turned in. Coming back to The Idol, as Levinson took the reins for the show, the story was shortened to five episodes, although HBO never communicated it on any official channels. Even as the show premiered its first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival in May — to poor reception — it was billed as a six-episode season. As the show finally premiered, audiences couldn't help but share clips of The Weeknd's dirty talk in the show and ridicule him for his poor performance as an actor. Levinson also received some criticism for the over-sexualisation depicted in the show.

The Idol episode 5 is out Monday, July 3 at 8:30am in India on JioCinema, and Sunday, July 2 at 9pm ET on Max wherever available.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Idol

The Idol

  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Jennie Ruby Jane, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, Hank Azaria
  • Director
    Sam Levinson
  • Producer
    Joe Epstein, Reza Fahim, Aaron L. Gilbert, Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, The Weeknd, Sara E. White
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the idol, the idol hbo, the idol season 1, the idol hbo series, the idol episode 5, the idol episode count, the idol finale, the idol ending, the weeknd, sam levinson, lily rose depp, amy seimetz, hbo, hollywood, jio cinema, max, hbo max
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Japanese Researchers Develop Wearable Robotic Arms to 'Unlock Creativity'
US House Panel Critical of Twitter Privacy Investigation to Question FTC Chair at Hearing

Related Stories

The Idol to End One Week Early With a Five-Episode Run Instead of Six: Here’s Why
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  3. Vivo X90S With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Use of AI in 'Secret Invasion' Intro Raises New Fears in Hollywood
  5. US House Panel Critical of Twitter Privacy Probe to Question FTC Chair
  6. Here's How to Pre-Order Nothing Phone 2 in India: All Details
  7. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  8. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  9. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 With Support for 2.5Gbps 5G Speeds
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders, Specifications Leak Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Cryptocurrencies Incur Minor Losses as Sector Stays Shaky
  2. Google Pixel Fold Stops Working After Four Days of Use, Flatter Than Usual Bezels to Be Blamed: Report
  3. US House Panel Critical of Twitter Privacy Investigation to Question FTC Chair at Hearing
  4. The Idol to End One Week Early With a Five-Episode Run Instead of Six: Here’s Why
  5. Japanese Researchers Develop Wearable Robotic Arms to 'Unlock Creativity'
  6. Netizens Upset With Netflix for Re-Releasing James Cameron's Titanic 'Too Soon' After Titan Submarine Tragedy
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again; May Cost More Than Galaxy Z Flip 4
  8. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on July 5: All Details
  9. Generative AI, Flexible Batteries, Metaverse for Mental Health, More on WEF’s List of Emerging Technologies of 2023
  10. FTX Says Banks Earlier Raised Questions About FTX-Affiliated Hedge Fund's Wire Activity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.