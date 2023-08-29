Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Other Cryptocurrencies See Values Rise

Bitcoin price saw a small hike of 0.26 percent and was trading at $26,087 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh) on Tuesday.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2023 11:44 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The crypto market valuation stands at $1.05 trillion, unchanged in the last 24 hours

Highlights
  • Monero and Cosmos saw their values rise on Tuesday
  • Both Elrond and Uniswap also recorded profits
  • Digital assets like Ardor and Braintrust dropped in value

Bitcoin price rose on Tuesday, alongside Ether and many other cryptocurrencies. The crypto price chart — after several days — reflected profits next to most digital assets. Bitcoin saw a small price hike of 0.26 percent, to trade at $26,087 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the world's most widely used digital asset did not see any notable changes in its price point. The most expensive cryptocurrency only managed to grow by $39 (roughly Rs. 3,221) over the last 24 hours. Industry experts have noted that the crypto market has only traded sideways with minor gains since Monday.

Ether price rose by 0.34 percent on Tuesday. The second most expensive crypto asset after Bitcoin, ETH was trading at $1,653 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakh) on Tuesday.

" BTC is facing an 11 percent decline month-to-date, attributed to intensified selling pressure and a lack of new market-driving factors. The absence of clear dominance from either buyers or sellers suggests a potential sideways movement for BTC, oscillating between the $25,900 (roughly Rs. 21.4 lakh) and $26,300 (roughly Rs. 21.7 lakh) range in the coming days. In broader context, both the cryptocurrency and traditional markets exhibit bearish sentiments as of now," Edul Patel,Co-Founder and CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Despite reeling-in profits on Tuesday, neither BTC nor ETH managed to break out of their low prices that have left the assets stagnating at around $26,000 and $1,600 respectively, for weeks now.

Other cryptocurrencies that recorded gains on Tuesday include Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, USD Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Solana. Polkadot, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Avalanche, Stellar, Chainlink, and Uniswap also managed to mint small profits today.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.21 percent in the last 24 hours but its valuation of $1.05 trillion (roughly Rs. 86,80,402 crore) remained unchanged from Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. The crypto fear and greed index has also shown no change since yesterday and continues to be in the fear zone with a score of 39/100.

Meanwhile, a small number of cryptocurrencies did see losses on Tuesday. These include Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Leo, Qtum,Augur, and Circuits of Value.

"Investors are likely to keep a watch on PEPE and DYDX in the coming days. While PEPE was in negative news recently with the founding team selling off a major chunk of market price on various exchanges, DYDX is about to launch its v4 - where a mainnet launch can offset the selling pressure that might be caused by a huge token unlock (~3.7 percent of the circulating supply) happening tomorrow. Volatility can be expected either way," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
