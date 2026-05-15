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Samsung Galaxy M47 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset Reportedly Listed on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M47 was recently spotted on the GSMA database with the model number SM-M476B/DS.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 17:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset Reportedly Listed on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M44 features an 8-megapixel camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 might ship with 8GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 is expected to run Android 16
  • The tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the handset
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The Samsung Galaxy M47 was recently spotted on the GSMA database with the model number SM-M476B/DS. Previously, the handset has reportedly also appeared on the South Korean tech giant's internal test servers in India and Nepal with a similar model number, hinting at an imminent launch in the two markets. While the company has yet to confirm its launch, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M47 has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing details regarding the phone's specifications and performance. The handset is said to run on Android 16 and at least 8GB of RAM. It is said to feature a Snapdragon chip, paired with an Adreno GPU.

Samsung Galaxy M47 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the Samsung Galaxy M47 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM-476B. The listing reveals that the handset will be powered by an unspecified octa core Snapdragon chipset, which will reportedly be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC.

The chip is shown to feature four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, along with four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. On top of this, the handset might feature an Adreno 710 GPU. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M47 is said to be a 5G smartphone that will run on Android 16. The listing also suggests that the phone will ship with at least 7.13GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 8GB of RAM capacity. The handset reportedly managed to score 2,256 points in terms of GPU performance on Geekbench AI's OpenCL test.

As previously mentioned, the South Korea-based tech conglomerate has yet to confirm the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M47. However, this is not the first time that this particular moniker has surfaced online. In March, the purported Galaxy M47 was reportedly listed on the GSMA database with the model number SM-M476B/DS. Later, in April, the handset was spotted on Samsung's internal testing servers in India and Nepal, pointing at an imminent launch in the two countries.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M47 will reportedly succeed the 2023-launched Samsung Galaxy M44. However, this particular model is currently not on sale in India. It sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD touchscreen. For optics, the handset carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, paired with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M44

upcoming
Samsung Galaxy M44

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 2408x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M47, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M47 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M44
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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