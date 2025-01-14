Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix

The highly anticipated second season of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will begin streaming worldwide this January. The anime, produced by Production I.G., is set to continue the riveting battles that have captivated fans. The series will air its first episode on January 12, 2025, in Japan, followed by a global release on Netflix starting January 13, 2025. This season picks up where the first left off, with the battle intensifying at the Tottori Sand Dunes as the Seigi and Akuma Allied Forces confront the Perfect Large Numbers Corps.

When and Where to Watch Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2

Episodes of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 will be released weekly. Netflix has acquired worldwide streaming rights, ensuring that fans across the globe can catch the latest instalments starting January 13, 2025. Season 1 aired in mid-2024, gaining significant acclaim for its engaging storyline and animation.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2

The trailer hints at an action-packed continuation of the series, highlighting the battles at the Tottori Sand Dunes. Nemesis, a pivotal antagonist, stands out in the new key visual, flanked by iconic characters such as Robin Mask, Ramenman, and Brocken Jr. The Seigi and Akuma Allied Forces face off against the formidable Perfect Large Numbers Corps, comprising characters like Nemesis, Grim Reaper, and Polarman.

Cast and Crew of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2

The voice cast includes Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Sumire Uesaka as Meat, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Robin Mask. Other notable performers include Tomokazu Seki as Ramenman and Takeshi Kusao as Nemesis. The series' production boasts an impressive lineup, with Akira Sato directing, Makoto Fukami handling series composition, and Hirotaka Marufuji leading character design.

The music score is composed by Yasuharu Takanashi, adding depth to the show's intense moments.

Season 2 promises to deliver an exciting continuation of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc, blending compelling characters with gripping action. Fans of the franchise can look forward to an engaging season that honours the legacy of the manga while advancing the story.