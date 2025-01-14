Samsung has reportedly been working on a tri-fold smartphone, which is expected to arrive with two hinges and a large main display. Several details about the purported handset have leaked over the past few weeks. The foldable is expected to come with a 'G-type' triple-folding display, which varies from the S-shaped in-and-out foldable screen seen on the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design model. A recent report has suggested that the South Korean tech giant will produce a limited number of tri-folding devices in 2025.

Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone Production Plan

According to a report by The Elec, Samsung will likely make 2,00,000 units of its first tri-fold smartphone in 2025. Components for the purported handset will reportedly go into mass production in the second quarter of 2025, that is between April and June this year. Notably, an earlier report had claimed that the company would likely produce 3,00,000 units or less of the triple folding smartphone.

To secure stable production of the tri-fold phone, Samsung plans to bring forward the production of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, according to the report. Even if the planned production units are fewer, the report claims that there could be challenges owing to the "new form factor," where "parts need to be made thin."

The report added that although the design of the rumoured tri-fold model has not yet been finalised, the Samsung foldable is expected to get a main screen that measures slightly less than 10 inches. The Mate XT Ultimate Design from Huawei carries a 10.2-inch display.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design uses an S-shaped design where the screen folds both in and out. The purported Samsung tri-fold smartphone is expected to get a 'G-type' triple-folding display, which folds into three parts, covering the left and right displays in the middle. This is said to protect the screen from scratches.

The aforementioned report claimed that Samsung plans to produce seven million units of foldable smartphones in 2025. This is expected to include 200,000 units of the tri-fold, three million units of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, 900,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip FE and two million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.