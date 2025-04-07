Technology News
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

The Nublar Six are drawn back together as a deeper dinosaur plot unfolds worldwide

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 April 2025 14:54 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

It premiered on Netflix premiere on April 3, 2025.

  • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory now streaming on Netflix
  • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory features the Nublar Six reunion
  • Animated series explores global dinosaur black market
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the latest animated chapter in the dinosaur saga. The series is set in the aftermath of the destruction caused in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new series takes place after years. With an international conspiracy playing in the backend, humans are once again faced by genetically revived dinosaurs. The series has been developed by Zack Stentz and Scott Kreamer, with Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley acting as showrunners. The executive team also includes renowned filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall.

When and Where to Watch Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

It premiered on Netflix premiere on April 3, 2025. Each episode lasts between 22 and 24 minutes on average. It is available in English.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

The trailer hinted at high stakes and darker turns, steering away from the lighter tone of earlier installments. Six years have passed in the storyline since the original group who is called the “Nublar Six”—escaped Isla Nublar. When one of their own disappears under strange circumstances, the past comes back to haunt them. The team is drawn into a complex plot involving dinosaur trafficking, black market transactions, and mysterious characters acting across several countries as they try to investigate what happened.

Cast and Crew of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

The series has been developed by Zack Stentz and Scott Kreamer, with Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley acting as showrunners. The executive team also includes renowned filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. Voice talents feature Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, and Raini Rodriguez—returning from the original series—alongside new additions Darren Barnet and Kiersten Kelly. A dedicated production crew across DreamWorks Animation, Amblin Entertainment, and Universal Pictures have handled direction, writing, and scoring duties.

 

