Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS arrives on Crunchyroll in April 2025, bringing the beloved fighting game’s world to anime.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 March 2025 19:38 IST
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/Game Spot Trailers

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS debuts on Crunchyroll in April 2025

  • GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS debuts on Crunchyroll in April 2025
  • Expands the game’s lore with Sin Kiske at the centre of the story
  • Directed by Shigeru Morikawa with animation by SANZIGEN
A new chapter in the Guilty Gear universe is set to take place as GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS makes its way to Crunchyroll in April 2025. It is one of the most highly anticipated anime adaptation. It will be available for streaming worldwide, excluding Japan, China and Korea. With its roots in a game series known for deep lore and fast-paced combat, the anime is expected to expand on the world-building and character arcs that have been developed over decades.

When and Where to Watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers 

The anime will be released in April 2025. It will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Official Trailer and Plot of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers 

In this anime we will see a world where magic has taken the place of science. The scars of past conflicts still linger. The Crusades against the Gears may have ended, but the tension between humans and these powerful beings remains. Sin Kiske, born to Ky Kiske and Dizzy—a rare pairing of a human and a Gear—arrives at his parents' long-awaited wedding, a moment that signifies hope but also stirs controversy. Just as the ceremony unfolds, a mysterious girl appears, carrying a deep resentment toward Gears. Her arrival sets off a chain of events that threatens to unravel the fragile peace, forcing Sin to confront the weight of his own bloodline.

Cast and Crew of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers 

The anime is directed by Shigeru Morikawa with Shinpei Ishikawa and Hiroshi Morita serving as assistant directors. Norimitsu Kaiho has written the scripts. Ryo Takahashi is composing the music. Seiji Mizushima has been brought on board as an associate producer and animation production is being handled by SANZIGEN. The voice cast includes Issei Miyazaki as Sin Kiske, Joji Nakata as Sol Badguy, Yui Ishikawa as Unika, Takeshi Kusao as Ky Kiske, and Kazue Fujita as Dizzy. Manaka Iwami voices Bridget, while Megumi Han takes on the role of Ramlethal Valentine. Aya Suzaki plays Elphelt Valentine, and Hiromi Igarashi lends her voice to Jack-O. Mayumi Asano portrays Baiken, Norio Wakamoto voices Johnny, and Tetsu Inada plays Leo Whitefang. Junichi Endo takes on the role of Vernon, Yasuhiro Mamiya voices Nerville Hammer, and Tomokazu Sugita serves as the narrator.

Guilty Gear, Guilty Gear Strive, anime adaptation, Crunchyroll, anime 2025, Sin Kiske, fighting game, Guilty Gear anime, SANZIGEN
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
