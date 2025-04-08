Devil May Cry Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

A new animated television series based on Capcom's popular video game franchise Devil May Cry has been launched on Netflix. The series has been helmed by Indian-American producer Adi Shankar, while the Animation duties have been carried out by Studio Mir. The story unfolds around Dante, who is a demon hunter hired for jobs that often end in bloodshed. As threats of a demonic invasion grow, Dante is pulled into a conflict with a mysterious soldier named Mary all while a sinister force known only as the White Rabbit pushes Earth towards collapse. The show merges action fantasy with noir-like tension, and has been delivered in a distinct urban tone. Audiences are presented with eight episodes, with each running between twenty-one and thirty-two minutes.

When and Where to Watch Devil May Cry

The latest series is now available for streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix. Interestingly, all episodes have been made available for streaming on the platform. The series was announced a few years ago and since then, updates had been released in stages. The project has been a part of Netflix's ongoing interest in game-based storytelling. The animation work has been handled by the South Korean company Studio Mir. The series has been directed by Han Seung-woo, Park So-young, Kim Sun-min, And Hong Jee-young.

Official Trailer and Plot of Devil May Cry

A teaser was first made public during Netflix's livestream in September 2023, while the second glimpse of the series trailer hinted at a dark atmosphere with fast-paced combat scenes and stylised visuals. Dante is shown navigating a city overrun with demonic threats. While the introduction of the White Rabbit brings a cryptic angle to the storyline, the series shows includes internal struggles, broken alliances, and battles across realms. The plot does not follow the game directly, but characters from the franchise have been featured in altered arcs.

Cast and Crew of Devil May Cry

Voice acting has been led by Johnny Yong Bosch as he plays Dante. Scout Taylor-Compton voices Mary Arkham, while Hoon Lee lends his voice to the White Rabbit. Chris Coppola plays Enzo Ferino. The writing has been handled by Alex Larsen, while direction has been shared by four South Korean directors. Music has been composed by Jarome Harmsworth, Joel Harmsworth and Power Glove. Executive production has been managed by Adi Shankar and Haruhiro Tsujimoto.