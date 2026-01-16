As the mid-January content surge throttles up to full speed, various OTTs have unveiled a mixed bag of releases, from patriotic war films and gritty crime thrillers to long-pending documentaries and regional crowd pullers. Whether you're in the mood for large-scale action, investigative drama, or some behind-the-scenes nostalgia, this week's actors are putting up something interesting on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Aha, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, and Disney+. Let's delve into what's on the streaming service on all platforms.

OTT Releases This Week

120 Bahadur

Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: War, Historical Drama

War, Historical Drama Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film 120 Bahadur bears witness to the extraordinary real-life heroism of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the detachment of 13 Kumaon Regiment during the Battle of Rezang La in Ladakh in 1962, as they held their position against an enemy that stood relentlessly without any artillery support. Farhan Akhtar gives a subtle but hard-hitting performance as the protagonist in the film, which talks about sacrifice, unity, and military pride.

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Release Date: January 14, 2026

January 14, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar

Neeraj Pandey makes a comeback in the thriller genre with Taskaree, a tautly strung series situated in the high-stakes environment of Mumbai International Airport. Emraan Hashmi portrayed Arjun Meena, a customs officer heading the task force against a vast international smuggling syndicate. Details, moral downturn, and an upping of intensity are what drive the series, which makes it a binge-worthy addition to Netflix's crime offering.

Mastiii 4

Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 OTT Platform: ZEE5

ZEE5 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani

The legendary trio returns nearly a decade later in Mastiii 4, featuring the hallowed franchise's typical mayhem with an added flavour of middle-agedness. Once again, the story gives you what you don't expect, as confusions of spouse and suspicions of marriage and impersonation add up to a new serving of adult comedy. Noisy and unapologetic as it is, the movie panders to fans of nostalgia and slapstick humour.

Kalamkaval

Release Date: January 2026

January 2026 OTT Platform: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Cast: Mammootty, Rajisha Vijayan, Vinayakan

Mammootty stars in this Malayalam crime thriller, Kalamkaval. The movie opens as a procedural in an ordinary village and ends up a skin-crawling serial-killer tale. The cinema, Kalamkaval, directed by Jithin K. Jose, effectively uses atmosphere, methodical storytelling, and strong performances to create unease, with the actor delivering another deep digital outing.

Bha Bha Ba

Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 OTT Platform: ZEE5

ZEE5 Genre: Comedy, Political Satire

Comedy, Political Satire Cast: Dileep, Vineeth Srinivasan, Baiju Santhosh

With an unlikely mix of political satire and the downright bizarre, Bha Bha Ba sees a man kidnapping a chief minister – not for money, but to put the voices of protest directly in charge. What starts as a farce gently slides into a satirical commentary on power, identity, and public resistance, all propelled by Dileep's peculiar lead turn.

Mahasenha (Volume 1)

Release Date: January 13, 2026

January 13, 2026 OTT Platform: Aha Tamil (Prime Video from Jan 23)

Aha Tamil (Prime Video from Jan 23) Genre: Fantasy Thriller

Fantasy Thriller Cast: Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu

Located in the mystical hills of Kurangani, Mahasenha is a legend-based story with tribal beliefs and their gods and an external ominous threat. Intended as the first in a series of volumes, chapter one sets up a grand cinematic universe fusing spirituality, action, and environmental struggle.

Gurram Paapi Reddy

Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 OTT Platform: ZEE5

ZEE5 Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Cast: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah

This Telugu entertainer does a brisk business in absurdity, starting with an absurd mission-swapping plot involving corpses that escalates into a larger mystery involving missing heirs and property disputes. Playful and slyly constructed, the film has emerged as a robust post-theatrical title on word-of-mouth.

Bandook

Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Cast: Shankar Ashwath, Gopalkrishna Deshpande

Bandook is a bitter and pulsating thriller, which takes place on a secluded river island where multiple murders tear up an already scarred-under & dangerously fragile ecosystem. Director Mahesh Ravikumar chooses psychological tension over grandiosity and gives us a grounded, disturbing story that leans on realism and moderation.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Release Date: January 12, 2026

January 12, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Documentary

This documentary, of feature length, serves as an emotional goodbye to one of Netflix's most iconic series. From emotional table reads to behind-the-scenes discussions about how Hawkins' story would end, One Last Adventure stands as a document of the human and creative effort that went into wrapping up Stranger Things after nearly ten years.

Pole to Pole With Will Smith

Release Date: January 13, 2026

January 13, 2026 OTT Platform: Disney+ / National Geographic

Disney+ / National Geographic Genre: Documentary Series

Documentary Series Cast: Will Smith

Travelling the seven continents, this epic docuseries follows Will Smith on a 100-day trek from the South Pole to the North Pole. With environmental storytelling paired with personal reflection, the documentary series is an exploration of resilience, fear, science, and cultural survival in the most volatile places on Earth.

The Rip

Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

Damon and Affleck are together again after years, as Miami narcotics cops whose allegiance falls apart when they find millions of dollars in a drug bust. Directed by Joe Carnahan, The Rip is an intense character-led thriller that has the energy of old-school crime cinema and a contemporary urgency.

Other OTT Releases