Written and directed by Muralikanth Devasoth, Dhandoraa is a Telugu drama film that captured the audience's attention after its theatrical release. Now, the film has finally made its way to digital screens as well. The film revolves around the caste-based conflict and unfolds in two timelines, where one story focuses on the past of a caste-conscious man named Sivaji, while the other half focuses on the aftermath of his deeds. What begins as a conflict soon transforms into a courtroom drama.

When and Where to Watch Dhandoraa

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dhandoraa

Set in the backdrop of a small village, the film revolves around Sivaji, a caste-conscious upper-class man, whose death sparks controversy when he is denied burial in the caste cemetery. As the conflict arises, Sivaji's son Vishnu (Played by Shree Nandu), and the Sarpanch collectively try to manage the situation. However, Sivaji's past deeds make the situation more complex. The other timeline then takes a flashback to the time when Sivaji's daughter falls in love with a lower-cast boy, which results in havoc, leading to their separation and the murder of the boy. The second half of the film then explores the courtroom drama that is driven by family conflicts, betrayals, and more.

Cast and Crew of Dhandoraa

The film stars Sivaji in the lead role, followed by Shree Nandu, Nandu Vijay Krishna, Bindhu Madhavi, Rajasekhar Aningi, and more. The film has been produced by Benny Muppaneni, whereas the music composition has been delivered by Mark K. Robin.

Reception of Dhandoraa

The film was theatrically released on December 25th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.4/10.