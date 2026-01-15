Suriya 46 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch This Tamil Family Drama

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, Suriya 46 is the working title of Tamil actor Saravanan Sivakumar (better known as Suriya). It is an upcoming family drama film that is set to hit the digital screens after its theatrical run. The film revolves around a light-hearted romance between a 45-year-old businessman and a 20-year old young woman. Complicated by the age-difference, the film will explore the couple's emotional connection, as the duo will navigate their way to building warmth and love in their relationship, all while facing the age-related obstacles and many more complexities.

When and Where to Watch Suriya 46

Netflix has recently made an announcement that the film will land on the platform in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, before that, it is expected that the movie will have a theatrical run this summer. No release date for either the theatrical run or the OTT premiere is known.

Official Trailer and Plot of Suriya 46

Suriya 46 is a complete family entertainer that follows an unusual yet strong romance between a 45-year old, wealthy, and sophisticated businessman and a young, enthusiastic 20-year old woman. The film explores their controversial romance as they collectively embark on finding the deep connection between themselves, and beat the age gap, only to prove the love they hold. Although the film comes with a mature theme, as witnessed in the trailer, this is certainly a promising family entertainer. The sequences of the film are funny, emotional, and packed with a watch-worthy romance.

Cast and Crew of Suriya 46

This film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Furthermore, Raveena Tandon marks her comeback with Suriya 46. Other cast members include Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre, Bjorn Surrao, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Nimish Ravi has delivered cinematography.

Reception of Suriya 46

The film is expected to release in the summers 2026; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.