Bandook OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Bandook is a hardcore, gritty crime thriller that captures the darker side of fear, mystery, and buried truths. Set on a remote river island, the film is set in motion by multiple heinous murders that shatter the area's fragile calm. When a routine retrieval mission turns into a nightmare, it's up to the Angels to get themselves out of trouble and uncover dark secrets that go way beyond mere murder. Directed by Mahesh Ravikumar, Bandook captivates with atmosphere, suspense, and sharp storytelling instead of noisy spectacle and is a great watch for those into intense thrillers.

When and Where to Watch Bandook

The movie will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play. The platform has confirmed that the movie will be streaming on its platform starting from January 16, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Bandook

In the trailer of Bandook, the mood is set up from the very start. A remote river island is the scene of death as multiple bodies are found killed in mysterious circumstances. A team is sent to recover bodies, and a tenacious investigator starts delving into the case. This is a slow-burning movie and more dependent on suspense, disturbing sights, and psychology rather than on the quick shock.

Cast and Crew of Bandook

Mahesh Ravikumar directed and co-wrote the film with A.S. Kartheek, besides Trilok Trivikram, and it stars Shankar Ashwath, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Partha K in pivotal roles. The performances are intense but very realistic and keep the film's dark themes anchored in a strong sense of reality.

Reception of Bandook

The film is also being applauded by critics for keeping the suspense without relying on tropes, and it's got a 7.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb.