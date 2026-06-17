Kolahalamedu Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Malayalam Survival Thriller Film Online

Directed by Sen Varghese, Kolahalamedu is a Malayalam survival thriller film that has finally premiered on the digital platform. The plot of the film is quite intense and revolves around a village getting terrorized after a leopard begins hunting humans. Least hopeful of the external help, the locals from the village collaborate with the forest officials to search for the man-eater. As they investigate, the film becomes exciting to watch and offers exceptional sequences that combine action, drama, and chilling revelations.

When and Where to Watch Kolahalamedu

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Manorama Max. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kolahalamedu

Set in the dense, remote forest, this film centres around a terror that surfaces amongst the villagers, after a man-eating leopard begins to target the residents. Disturbed by the instances, the village learns that external help will not be able to take them out of the crisis. Hence, they team up with the forest officers, only to track the predator. Also, what makes the plot even more interesting is the knowledge, both used, in accordance with their experiences of the village, which is what makes the film worth watching. The sequences are packed with intense drama and unexpected twists and turns.

Cast and Crew of Kolahalamedu

This film stars Aravind R. Nair in the lead role, followed by other cast members like Abin Sukumaran, Danesh, Mohanan Panavally, Praveen K Shan, and others. The film has been produced by Saramma Varghese, while Arjun Shaji has done the cinematography. Also, the face behind music composition is Josef L.

Reception of Kolahalamedu

This film has recently landed on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently not available.