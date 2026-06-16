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Kenatha Kanom OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Yogesh Babu’s Satirical Drama Online

Kenatha Kanom is a satirical drama starring Yogesh Babu and Lovelyn Chandrasekhar. Set in a drought-stricken village, the story follows residents whose search for water uncovers a 66-million-year-old dinosaur fossil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 June 2026 12:27 IST
Kenatha Kanom OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Yogesh Babu’s Satirical Drama Online

Photo Credit: JioHostar

Kenatha Kanom is landing on JioHotstar on June 15, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Kenatha Kanom begins streaming on JioHotstar on June 15
  • Villagers discover a 66-million-year-old dinosaur fossil
  • A satirical drama blending humor, romance, and social issues
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Kenatha Kanom is coming soon on the OTT where Yogesh Babu is the main lead. It is a tale of a village wherein there is no water and due to this no one wants to marry their daughter. It is a satirical drama with many punchlines. Ramanathapuram is the village that is drought-stricken. In the search for water, the villagers started to dig a well deep down and in that search they found a 66-million-year-old fossil of a dinosaur. Later on, they have to go through a whole bureaucratic circle.

When and Where to Watch

Kenatha Kanom is landing on JioHotstar on June 15, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The movie starts with a man named Manivasagar who is a priest and sculptor. He fell in love with a girl named Yazhin from another village. Her father refuses to marry his daughter to him because the village has no water. Desperate for the scarcity of water the villagers start to dig the place. They found a dinosaur fossil that is a million years old. Once the government get to know about it, the area gets restricted even for the villagers and again they fall under that scarcity. This whole circle creates a problem for the locals.

Cast and Crew

Yogesh Babu is playing Manivasagar, and Yazhini is played by Lovelyn Chandrasekhar. Raichal Rabbeca is playing the role of Devanaayaki. Alongside them, there are George Maryan and Ramakrishnan in the film. Suresh Sangaiah is the director and writer. It is his last piece of entertainment and she died after the production of the movie.

Reception

Kenatha Kanom has gotten an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10 as it has a really different concept of storyline.

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Further reading: Kenatha Kanom, imdb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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