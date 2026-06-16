OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be launched in India next week, the tech firm has confirmed. The upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) are set to arrive as the second model in the company's Nord Buds 4 lineup, joining the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro. As part of the launch date announcement, the tech firm has revealed the key specifications and features of the new OnePlus Nord Buds 4. The earbuds appear to be similar to the Pro model on various fronts, as they are confirmed to be equipped with the same titanium-coated audio drivers and identical battery life. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will also support noise cancellation.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Set to Launch in India on June 25

On Tuesday, the tech firm announced that its upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will be launched in India on June 25 at 12 pm IST. The company has also revealed that the new earbuds will go on sale in India in black and green colour options.

However, the marketing names of the two shades remain under wraps. The dedicated microsite for the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 has also been updated to reveal the key specifications and features of the upcoming in-ear TWS.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will support up to 52dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 5,000Hz frequency range. It will also offer multiple listening modes. Each in-ear earbud will weigh about 4.3g, the company claims. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will boast 12mm dynamic drivers, featuring a titanium coating.

Along with ANC, the earbuds will also support 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio. They will also feature a six-microphone AI Clear Call setup, with three microphones placed on each earbud, which is claimed to offer “clear” calls in windy conditions.

In terms of the battery life, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will provide up to 54 hours of total playback on a single charge, the tech firm claims. Moreover, it is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging.

The company claims that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will ship with TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification. We already know that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will go on sale in India Amazon. The earbuds will ship inside a pebble-shaped charging case.