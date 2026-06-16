Vivo T5 Lite 5G is expected to launch in India soon, and key specifications of the handset have surfaced online. The leaked details point to a handset featuring a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The development follows the launch of the Vivo T5x 5G in the country in March and the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in April. Meanwhile, the Vivo T5 was introduced in select global markets in May as part of the same smartphone lineup.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Could Be Equipped With Up to 6GB of RAM

According to an XpertPick report, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G could arrive with a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200nits (peak brightness) in High Brightness Mode, which may improve outdoor visibility. The publication, citing an industry source, claims that the handset will use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The report adds that Vivo may offer the T5 Lite 5G handset in three memory and storage variants, including the 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB configurations.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging. Despite the large battery, the handset is said to measure 8.39mm in thickness and weigh 209g.

For photography, the report indicates that the Vivo T5 Lite 5G smartphone may feature a 50-megapixel rear camera. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera is also expected to be included for selfies and video calls. The handset is further tipped to carry an IP65 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes.

According to the leak, Vivo could introduce the T5 Lite 5G in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colour options. Vivo has not publicly confirmed the leaked specifications. Information regarding the smartphone's pricing, launch schedule and availability remains under wraps.