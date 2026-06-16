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Vivo T5 Lite 5G Leak Reveals Display, Battery and Camera Details Ahead of Anticipated India Launch

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 15:24 IST
Vivo T5 Lite 5G Leak Reveals Display, Battery and Camera Details Ahead of Anticipated India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Lite 5G will join the Pro variant (pictuted) which launched in India in April

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G is tipped to feature a 120Hz display
  • Leak points to 44W fast charging on Vivo T5 Lite 5G
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G could arrive with IP65 dust and splash resistance
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Vivo T5 Lite 5G is expected to launch in India soon, and key specifications of the handset have surfaced online. The leaked details point to a handset featuring a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The development follows the launch of the Vivo T5x 5G in the country in March and the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in April. Meanwhile, the Vivo T5 was introduced in select global markets in May as part of the same smartphone lineup.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Could Be Equipped With Up to 6GB of RAM

According to an XpertPick report, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G could arrive with a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200nits (peak brightness) in High Brightness Mode, which may improve outdoor visibility. The publication, citing an industry source, claims that the handset will use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The report adds that Vivo may offer the T5 Lite 5G handset in three memory and storage variants, including the 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB configurations.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging. Despite the large battery, the handset is said to measure 8.39mm in thickness and weigh 209g.

For photography, the report indicates that the Vivo T5 Lite 5G smartphone may feature a 50-megapixel rear camera. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera is also expected to be included for selfies and video calls. The handset is further tipped to carry an IP65 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes.

According to the leak, Vivo could introduce the T5 Lite 5G in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colour options. Vivo has not publicly confirmed the leaked specifications. Information regarding the smartphone's pricing, launch schedule and availability remains under wraps.

Vivo T5

Vivo T5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Launch, Vivo T5 Lite 5G Features, Vivo T5 5G Series, Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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