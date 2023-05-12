Technology News

The Last of Us Season 2 Production Halted Due to Hollywood Writers’ Strike

During the audition, actors were asked to read lines directly from The Last of Us Part II since scripts for the show aren’t ready.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 May 2023 11:20 IST
The Last of Us Season 2 Production Halted Due to Hollywood Writers’ Strike

Photo Credit: HBO

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in a still from The Last of Us season 1

Highlights
  • Co-creator Craig Mazin was reportedly seen on the picket lines
  • The upcoming story will take longer than one season to depict on screen
  • Filming should begin in early 2024 in Vancouver, Canada

Production on The Last of Us season 2 has been put on hold, due to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood. As per Variety, the new episodes hadn't begun filming yet, but the crew had begun the casting process for season 2, with sources suggesting that the actors were asked to read lines directly from The Last of Us Part II game. Scripts for the sophomore run are not ready at the moment, but previous plans suggested that the team would start filming late this year or early 2024. The Last of Us season 2 was greenlit by HBO almost immediately — merely two episodes into the first season — highlighting its demand.

The report mentions that co-creator Craig Mazin was spotted on the picket line with fellow members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), not participating in any writing or production work for The Last of Us season 2. The guidelines set by WGA state that all writer-producers are barred from participating in any writing or creative-based duties on film and television projects during the strike.

Having actors audition for their roles by reading lines from the video games isn't necessarily a bad thing either, because a lot of dialogue from the first season was picked word-to-word directly from the original 2013 game. But this does affect the release window for the show, which lead star Bella Ramsey claimed could likely be late 2024 or early 2025.

Mazin was responsible for writing the majority of the nine-episode-long The Last of Us season 1 episodes, with co-creator Neil Druckmann joining in for the series premiere and finale. Druckmann also wrote episode 7 ‘Left Behind' solo. Since The Last of Us Part II is a lot longer with brutal action scenes, the creators claimed that it would take more than one season to depict its tale.

The game is mainly centred around a revenge story and the ability to forgive, but presented in a non-linear fashion that jumps between the two lead characters Ellie and Abby to offer different perspectives. It's unclear how they intend to present it in a TV format, but Mazin said he has it all planned out. “There are going to be things that are going to be different, and there are things that are going to be identical. There are things that are going to be added and enriched,” he said in an interview.

The Last of Us season 2 is confirmed to bring back leads Pedro Pascal and Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. Gabriel Luna is expected to return as Joel's brother Tommy, alongside Rutina Wesley as his wife Maria — both of whom have significant roles in The Last of Us Part II. Season 1 opened to glowing reviews from both fans and critics alike, with the series finale drawing a high of 8.2 million viewers in March, despite competing directly with the Oscars, which aired around the same time.

Multiple film and TV productions have been impacted by the writers' strike, with filming on Stranger Things 5 getting halted. Meanwhile, another HBO series House of the Dragon season 2 will continue production through the strike since scripts were completed long before shooting. Executive producer Ryan J. Condal is reportedly only present on set in a non-writing capacity.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2

  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the last of us, tlou, the last of us season 2, the last of us season 2 production, the last of us season 2 writers strike, wga, writers strike, the last of us season 2 audition
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Twitter CEO Elon Musk Could Be Replaced by NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino: WSJ

Related Stories

The Last of Us Season 2 Production Halted Due to Hollywood Writers’ Strike
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  2. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  4. Elon Musk Hires New Twitter CEO as He Announces to Take CTO Position
  5. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Launched at This Price
  7. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  8. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  9. Google Expands Android 14 Beta Access to These Phones: How to Download
  10. Oppo A98 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging to Debut Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. The Last of Us Season 2 Production Halted Due to Hollywood Writers’ Strike
  2. Twitter CEO Elon Musk Could Be Replaced by NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino: WSJ
  3. Microsoft to Defend $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal in Antitrust Lawsuit Filed by Gamers in US Court
  4. Elon Musk Hires New Twitter CEO as He Announces to Take Executive Chair, CTO Position
  5. Google Fined RUB 3 Million in Russia Over YouTube Videos on LGBT Propaganda: Reports
  6. Delhi to Get More EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations as Cab Aggregators Increase E-Bikes
  7. ONDC Expands Its Operations to 236 Cities, Adds More Than 36,000 Merchants: CEO
  8. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Added 19.8 Lakh Mobile Subscribers in February: TRAI
  9. WhatsApp Responds to IT Ministry's Call for Notice, Ensures to Ramp Up Safety Against Spam Calls
  10. Amazon Could Benefit From Legal Loophole Which Italy's AGCM Is Trying to Work On
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.