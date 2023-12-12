The Golden Globes 2024 nominations were revealed last night, with Greta Gerwig's feminist candy-coated romp Barbie, which dominated the box office charts this year, leading the pack. It's got a whopping 10 nominations, including one for Best Musical or Comedy, alongside acting nods for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (supporting). The awards show has also added two new categories to recognise the best in entertainment, starting with a ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' category, which honours the biggest movies of the year, having grossed $150 million (about Rs. 1,250 crore) minimum, of which $100 million must be from within the US. Eight nominees compete for that award, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Meanwhile, the Best Stand-Up Comedian recognises the best comics in the industry, airing across cable, streaming, or even live performances. It is worth mentioning that unlike the Oscars or the Emmys, the Golden Globe Awards considers both movies and TV series for its honours, and segregates them further based on genre while steering clear of technical merits like editing, cinematography, and set design. As such, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is listed among the best drama films of the year, sharing the space with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, acclaimed law thriller Anatomy of a Fall, and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. Cillian Murphy has received a Best Actor nod for playing the always-exhausted titular theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, while filmmaker Nolan competes for the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.
Sandra Hüller has been stacking up strong critics' praise in 2023 for her nuanced performances as a widower suspected of murder in Anatomy of a Fall and the clueless wife of a Nazi officer in The Zone of Interest. She competes to be crowned the best lead female actor in a drama for the former, against strong contenders such as Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Greta Lee (Past Lives), and more. Emma Stone has received yet another award nomination for a Yorgos Lanthimos collaboration with Poor Things — listed under musical or comedy — alongside her co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.
Coming to television, the fourth and final season of Succession emerged as the favourite with nine nominations, including Best Drama Series. Adding to HBO's tally is The Last of Us series, a screen adaptation of a beloved zombie-killing game, which served as a crowd-pleaser earlier this year, striking the right balance between appealing to gamers and mainstream audiences. Its co-leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are also in awards consideration for best performance. Other notable entries in the drama category include Netflix's The Crown season 6 and 1923. Conversely, The Bear season 2, Barry season 4, and more duke it out in the best comedy field.
With that, here's the entire list of nominees for this year's Golden Globe Awards:
2024 Golden Globe Nominations — the full list
Best Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December
Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Best Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall, France
Fallen Leaves, Finland
Io Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, US
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, US
Best Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Barbie)
“I'm Just Ken,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie) “Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish, Finneas (Barbie)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Drama Series
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Musical/ Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Motion Picture
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Best Television Female Actor – Musical or Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Male Actor – Musical or Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Steven Yeun, Beef
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Best Supporting Female Actor – Television
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best Supporting Male Actor – Television
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
