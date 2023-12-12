The Golden Globes 2024 nominations were revealed last night, with Greta Gerwig's feminist candy-coated romp Barbie, which dominated the box office charts this year, leading the pack. It's got a whopping 10 nominations, including one for Best Musical or Comedy, alongside acting nods for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (supporting). The awards show has also added two new categories to recognise the best in entertainment, starting with a ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' category, which honours the biggest movies of the year, having grossed $150 million (about Rs. 1,250 crore) minimum, of which $100 million must be from within the US. Eight nominees compete for that award, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Meanwhile, the Best Stand-Up Comedian recognises the best comics in the industry, airing across cable, streaming, or even live performances. It is worth mentioning that unlike the Oscars or the Emmys, the Golden Globe Awards considers both movies and TV series for its honours, and segregates them further based on genre while steering clear of technical merits like editing, cinematography, and set design. As such, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is listed among the best drama films of the year, sharing the space with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, acclaimed law thriller Anatomy of a Fall, and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. Cillian Murphy has received a Best Actor nod for playing the always-exhausted titular theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, while filmmaker Nolan competes for the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

Sandra Hüller has been stacking up strong critics' praise in 2023 for her nuanced performances as a widower suspected of murder in Anatomy of a Fall and the clueless wife of a Nazi officer in The Zone of Interest. She competes to be crowned the best lead female actor in a drama for the former, against strong contenders such as Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Greta Lee (Past Lives), and more. Emma Stone has received yet another award nomination for a Yorgos Lanthimos collaboration with Poor Things — listed under musical or comedy — alongside her co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

Coming to television, the fourth and final season of Succession emerged as the favourite with nine nominations, including Best Drama Series. Adding to HBO's tally is The Last of Us series, a screen adaptation of a beloved zombie-killing game, which served as a crowd-pleaser earlier this year, striking the right balance between appealing to gamers and mainstream audiences. Its co-leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are also in awards consideration for best performance. Other notable entries in the drama category include Netflix's The Crown season 6 and 1923. Conversely, The Bear season 2, Barry season 4, and more duke it out in the best comedy field.

With that, here's the entire list of nominees for this year's Golden Globe Awards:

2024 Golden Globe Nominations — the full list

Best Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Natalie Portman, May December

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Matt Damon, Air

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, France

Fallen Leaves, Finland

Io Capitano, Italy

Past Lives, US

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, US

Best Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)

“Dance the Night,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Barbie)

“I'm Just Ken,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie) “Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish, Finneas (Barbie)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Musical/ Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Emma Stone, The Curse

Helen Mirren, 1923

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Television Female Actor – Musical or Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Male Actor – Musical or Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Ali Wong, Beef

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Steven Yeun, Beef

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

