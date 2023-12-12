Technology News

Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Barbie, Succession Season 4 Lead the Pack

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the pack with 10 nominations, including one for Best Musical or Comedy.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 December 2023 14:07 IST
Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Barbie, Succession Season 4 Lead the Pack

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie in and as Barbie

Highlights
  • Golden Globes 2024 airs January 7 at 5pm PT on Paramount+ in the US
  • Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling earn performance nominations for Barbie
  • Christopher Nolan nominated for Best Director, Screenplay for Oppenheimer
Advertisement

The Golden Globes 2024 nominations were revealed last night, with Greta Gerwig's feminist candy-coated romp Barbie, which dominated the box office charts this year, leading the pack. It's got a whopping 10 nominations, including one for Best Musical or Comedy, alongside acting nods for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (supporting). The awards show has also added two new categories to recognise the best in entertainment, starting with a ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' category, which honours the biggest movies of the year, having grossed $150 million (about Rs. 1,250 crore) minimum, of which $100 million must be from within the US. Eight nominees compete for that award, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Meanwhile, the Best Stand-Up Comedian recognises the best comics in the industry, airing across cable, streaming, or even live performances. It is worth mentioning that unlike the Oscars or the Emmys, the Golden Globe Awards considers both movies and TV series for its honours, and segregates them further based on genre while steering clear of technical merits like editing, cinematography, and set design. As such, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is listed among the best drama films of the year, sharing the space with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, acclaimed law thriller Anatomy of a Fall, and Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest. Cillian Murphy has received a Best Actor nod for playing the always-exhausted titular theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, while filmmaker Nolan competes for the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

Sandra Hüller has been stacking up strong critics' praise in 2023 for her nuanced performances as a widower suspected of murder in Anatomy of a Fall and the clueless wife of a Nazi officer in The Zone of Interest. She competes to be crowned the best lead female actor in a drama for the former, against strong contenders such as Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Greta Lee (Past Lives), and more. Emma Stone has received yet another award nomination for a Yorgos Lanthimos collaboration with Poor Things — listed under musical or comedy — alongside her co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

Coming to television, the fourth and final season of Succession emerged as the favourite with nine nominations, including Best Drama Series. Adding to HBO's tally is The Last of Us series, a screen adaptation of a beloved zombie-killing game, which served as a crowd-pleaser earlier this year, striking the right balance between appealing to gamers and mainstream audiences. Its co-leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are also in awards consideration for best performance. Other notable entries in the drama category include Netflix's The Crown season 6 and 1923. Conversely, The Bear season 2, Barry season 4, and more duke it out in the best comedy field.

With that, here's the entire list of nominees for this year's Golden Globe Awards:

2024 Golden Globe Nominations — the full list

Best Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture

Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, France
Fallen Leaves, Finland
Io Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, US
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, US

Best Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Barbie)
“I'm Just Ken,” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie) “Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish, Finneas (Barbie)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Drama Series

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Musical/ Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry

Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Television Female Actor – Musical or Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Male Actor – Musical or Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Steven Yeun, Beef
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television

Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Release Date 27 October 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Western
  • Cast
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Gary Basaraba, Steve Eastin, Barry Corbin, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow
  • Director
    Martin Scorsese
  • Producer
    Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Leonardo DiCaprio
Maestro

Maestro

  • Release Date 20 December 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman
  • Director
    Bradley Cooper
  • Producer
    Fred Berner, Bradley Cooper, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg
Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
  • Director
    Christopher Nolan
  • Producer
    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
Air

Air

  • Release Date 12 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Matthew Maher, Tom Papa, Julius Tennon, Joel Gretsch, Gustaf Skarsgård, Barbara Sukowa, Jessica Green, Dan Bucatinsky
  • Director
    Ben Affleck
  • Producer
    David Ellison, Jesse Sisgol, Jon Weinbach, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman
Barbie

Barbie

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou
  • Director
    Greta Gerwig
  • Producer
    Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman
The Holdovers

The Holdovers

  • Language English
  • Cast
    Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Tate Donovan, Carrie Preston, Gillian Vigman, Michael Provost, Brady Hepner
  • Director
    Alexander Payne
  • Producer
    David Hemingson, Mark Johnson, Bill Block
May December

May December

  • Release Date 30 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, D.W. Moffett, Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, Gabriel Chung, Cory Michael Smith, Lawrence Arancio
  • Director
    Todd Haynes
  • Producer
    Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon
Poor Things

Poor Things

  • Language English
  • Genre Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba, Wayne Brett
  • Director
    Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Producer
    Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
NYAD

NYAD

  • Release Date 3 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Johnny Solo, Ethan Jones Romero, Jeena Yi, Luke Cosgrove, Anna Harriette Pittman, Karly Rothenberg, Samantha Gordon, Marcus Young, Eric T. Miller, Tisola Logan
  • Director
    Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
  • Producer
    Andrew Lazar, Teddy Schwarzman
Priscilla

Priscilla

  • Release Date 15 December 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Luke Humphrey
  • Director
    Sofia Coppola
  • Producer
    Sofia Coppola, Youree Henley, Lorenzo Mieli
Saltburn

Saltburn

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, Carey Mulligan, Paul Rhys, Lolly Adefope, Ewan Mitchell, Reece Shearsmith
  • Director
    Emerald Fennell
  • Producer
    Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie
Rustin

Rustin

  • Release Date 17 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary
  • Cast
    Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Bill Irwin, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Thomas W Wolf, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Jeffrey Wright, Grantham Coleman, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman
  • Director
    George C. Wolfe
  • Producer
    Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Priya Swaminathan, Tonia Davis
The Color Purple

The Color Purple

  • Release Date 25 December 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Fantasia, Phylicia Mpasi, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R, Ciara, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr, David Alan Grier, Aunjanue Ellis, Tamela J. Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Elizabeth Marvel, Jon Batiste
  • Director
    Blitz Bazawule
  • Producer
    Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey
No Hard Feelings

No Hard Feelings

  • Release Date 23 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney
  • Director
    Gene Stupnitsky
  • Producer
    Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Polsky, Marc Provissiero
American Fiction

American Fiction

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jeffrey Wright, Skyler Wright, John Ales, Patrick Fischler, Carmen Cusack, John Ortiz, Joseph Marrella, Stephen Burrell, Issa Rae, Nicole Kempskie
  • Director
    Cord Jefferson
  • Producer
    Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair
Beau Is Afraid

Beau Is Afraid

  • Release Date 26 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Joaquin Phoenix, Armen Nahapetian, Patti LuPone, Zoe Lister-Jones, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Denis Ménochet, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Richard Kind
  • Director
    Ari Aster
  • Producer
    Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen
Dream Scenario

Dream Scenario

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Horror
  • Cast
    Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker, Kate Berlant
  • Director
    Kristoffer Borgli
  • Producer
    Ari Aster, Tyler Campellone, Jacob Jaffke, Lars Knudsen
Wonka

Wonka

  • Release Date 8 December 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Colin O'Brien, Rakhee Thakrar, Ellie White, Murray McArthur, Tracy Ifeachor
  • Director
    Paul King
  • Producer
    David Heyman, Luke Kelly, Alexandra Derbyshire
The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron

  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Drama
  • Cast
    Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Shōhei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Takuya Kimura
  • Director
    Hayao Miyazaki
  • Producer
    Toshio Suzuki
Elemental

Elemental

  • Release Date 23 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie
  • Director
    Peter Sohn
  • Producer
    Denise Ream, Pete Docter
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Read Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 1 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
  • Director
    Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto
Suzume

Suzume

  • Release Date 21 April 2023
  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu, Shota Sometani, Sairi Itô, Kotone Hanase, Kana Hanazawa, Matsumoto Hakuō II
  • Director
    Makoto Shinkai
  • Producer
    Kôichirô Itô, Genki Kawamura
Wish

Wish

  • Release Date 22 December 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk, Chris Pine
  • Director
    Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn
  • Producer
    Peter Del Vecho, Juan Pablo Reyes
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Release Date 5 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter
  • Director
    James Gunn
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4

  • Release Date 24 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama
  • Director
    Chad Stahelski
  • Producer
    Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee
Mission: Impossible &ndash; Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Release Date 12 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
  • Director
    Christopher McQuarrie
  • Producer
    Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Jake Myers
1923

1923

  • Release Date 20 May 2023
  • Genre Drama, Western
  • Cast
    Sebastian Roché, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Marley Shelton, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Brian Geraghty, James Badge Dale, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Aminah Nieves, Tony Noto, Timothy Dalton, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer
  • Director
    Ben Richardson
  • Producer
    Ron Burkle, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Art Linson, John Linson, Ben Richardson, Taylor Sheridan, Bob Yari
The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6

  • Release Date 16 November 2023
  • Genre Biography, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce
  • Director
    Alex Gabassi, Christian Schwochow
  • Producer
    Peter Morgan
The Diplomat Season 1

The Diplomat Season 1

  • Release Date 20 April 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Keri Russell, David Gyasi, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Jon Moore, Adam Silver, Bhav Joshi, Eric Tiede, Anna Francolini, Joey Eden
  • Director
    Liza Johnson, Simon Cellan Jones
  • Producer
    Debora Cahn, Keri Russell, Janice Williams, Simon Cellan Jones
The Last of Us Season 1
Read Review

The Last of Us Season 1

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
The Morning Show Season 3

The Morning Show Season 3

  • Release Date 13 September 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Andrew Patrick Ralston, Esther Perel, Tig Notaro, Clive Standen, Maria Canals-Barrera, Stephen Fry, Will Arnett
  • Director
    Mimi Leder
  • Producer
    Jennifer Aniston, Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, Mimi Leder, Lauren Levy NeustadterReese Witherspoon,
Succession Season 4

Succession Season 4

  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Scott Nicholson, Hiam Abbass, Fisher Stevens, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield
  • Director
    Mark Mylod, Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Becky Martin
Abbott Elementary Season 2

Abbott Elementary Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
The Bear Season 2

The Bear Season 2

  • Release Date 22 June 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, José Cervantes,  Richard Esteras, Abby Elliot,  Molly Gordon,  Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman Will Poulter
  • Director
    Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Ramy Youssef,
  • Producer
    Christopher Storer
Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

  • Release Date 8 August 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne
  • Director
    John Hoffman
  • Producer
    Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman, Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, Kristin Bernstein
Ted Lasso Season 3

Ted Lasso Season 3

  • Release Date 15 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles
  • Producer
    Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence
All the Light We Cannot See

All the Light We Cannot See

  • Release Date 2 November 2023
  • Genre Drama, History, War
  • Cast
    Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Andrea Deck, Nell Sutton
  • Director
    Shawn Levy
  • Producer
    Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Josh Barry
Beef

Beef

  • Release Date 6 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake
  • Director
    Jake Schreier, Hikari, Lee Sung Jin
  • Producer
    Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Lee Sung Jin, Jake Schreier
Daisy Jones &amp; The Six

Daisy Jones & The Six

  • Release Date 3 March 2023
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Riley Keough, Sebastian Chacon, Suki Waterhouse, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Josh Whitehouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Ayesha Harris, Naya Kodeh, Jacqueline Obradors, Nicole Alicia Xavier, Jonathan D'Ambrosio, Nick Pupo, Jack Romano, Leslie Koch Foumberg, Evan Daigle, Ronald Chavis, Myles Cranford, Warren Sweeney
  • Director
    James Ponsoldt
  • Producer
    Reese Witherspoon, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Brad Mendelshohn, Lauren Neustadter, Will Graham
Fargo Season 5

Fargo Season 5

  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Director
    Noah Hawley
  • Producer
    Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Steve Stark
Lessons in Chemistry

Lessons in Chemistry

  • Release Date 13 October 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, Beau Bridges, Ashley Monique Clark, Derek Cecil
  • Director
    Sarah Adina Smith
  • Producer
    Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Susannah Grant, Brie Larson, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Louise Shore
Slow Horses Season 2

Slow Horses Season 2

  • Release Date 2 December 2022
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Chris Reilly, Rosalind Eleazar, Pierre Bergman, Sabine Kviste, Sean Gilder, Laura Lake, Laura Bayston, Tom Mulheron, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Jonathan Pryce, Rade Serbedzija, Kadiff Kirwan, Delroy Atkinson, Alex Rose, Guy Robbins
  • Director
    Jeremy Lovering
  • Producer
    Jane Robertson
The Great Season 3

The Great Season 3

  • Genre Biography, Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult
  • Director
    Matthew Moore, Sheree Folkson
  • Producer
    Tony McNamara, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Ron West, Josh Kesselman
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5

  • Release Date 14 April 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, Jason Ralph.
  • Director
    Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino
  • Producer
    Daniel Palladino
Shrinking

Shrinking

  • Release Date 27 January 2023
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Tilky Jones, Lilan Bowden
  • Director
    James Ponsoldt
  • Producer
    Brett Goldstein, Jeff Ingold, Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, James Ponsoldt, Neil Goldman, Liza Katzer
Love and Death

Love and Death

  • Genre Biography, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, Krysten Ritter
  • Director
    Lesli Linka Glatter
  • Producer
    Matthew Tinker, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Lesli Linka Glatter, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Michael Klick, Per Saari, Helen Verno
Dead Ringers

Dead Ringers

  • Release Date 21 April 2023
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Rachel Weisz, Emily Meade, Jennean Farmer, Gabi Carrubba, Afrim Gjonbalaj, John Wu, Nina Kassa, Karoline, Phoebe L Dunn, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Chernus, Jeremy Shamos
  • Director
    Sean Durkin, Karyn Kusama, Lauren Wolkstein, Karena Evans
  • Producer
    Alice Birch, Anne Carey, Sean Durkin, Megan Ellison, Erica Kay, Ali Krug, Sue Naegle, Stacy O'Neil, David Robinson, James G. Robinson, Barbara Wall, Rachel Weisz, Polly Stokes
Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

  • Genre Drama, Western
  • Cast
    David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Demi Singleton
  • Director
    Damian Marcano, Taylor Sheridan, Christina Alexandra Voros
  • Producer
    Chad Feehan, David Hutkin, Christina Alexandra Voros, David Permut, Ron Burkle, David Glasser, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, Taylor Sheridan, Bob Yari
White House Plumbers

White House Plumbers

  • Release Date March 2023
  • Genre Biography, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Lena Headey, Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Yul Vazquez, David Krumholtz, Rich Sommer, Kim Coates, Liam James, Kathleen Turner, Judy Greer
  • Director
    David Mandel
  • Producer
    Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, Frank Rich, Ruben Fleischer, Bernad, Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, Mark Roybal, Len Amato, Gregg Fienberg
Yellowjackets Season 2

Yellowjackets Season 2

  • Genre Drama, Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole
  • Director
    Daisy von Scherler Mayer
  • Producer
    Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Drew Comins, Karyn Kusama
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

  • Release Date 13 June 2023
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Amy Schumer
  • Director
    Amy Schumer
  • Producer
    Marcus Raboy, Amy Schumer, Alex Bach, Daniel Powell
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

  • Release Date 5 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Reality
  • Cast
    Chris Rock
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Sarah Silverman
  • Director
    Jonathan Krisel
  • Producer
    Jonathan Krisel, Brooke Posch, Sarah Silverman, John Skidmore, Amy Zvi
Wanda Sykes: I&#039;m An Entertainer

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Wanda Sykes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: golden globes, golden globe awards, golden globes 2024, golden globes 2024 nominations, golden globes 2024 nominations list, golden globes 2024 nominations announcement, barbie, succession, oppenheimer, the last of us, margot robbie, ryan gosling, greta gerwig, christopher nolan, cillian murphy, pedro pascal bella ramsey, golden globes 2024 date, golden globes 2024 time, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of Merger in Disney+ Hotstar, Star India Deal: Report

Related Stories

Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Barbie, Succession Season 4 Lead the Pack
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung New BigInnings Programme: Discounts on Foldables, Wearables, More
  2. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
  4. Tecno Unveils New Camera Technologies; Will Be Used in Future Phones
  5. iOS 17.2 Arrives With New Journal App, Spatial Video Capture, More
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Once Again
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Online
  8. Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed; Specifications Tipped
  9. Poco C65 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Tata Said to Plan iPhone Factory in This State, to Be Biggest in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Beeper Mini Resumes iMessage Service on Android Phones With Some Changes
  2. Crypto Market Eyes Interest Rates, Expected Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 After Recovery
  3. Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Barbie, Succession Season 4 Lead the Pack
  4. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design, Colour Options Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  5. Disney, Reliance Finalising Terms of Merger in Disney+ Hotstar, Star India Deal: Report
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Falls to $41,000, Market Remains Volatile and Unpredictable
  7. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Will Be Unveiled on January 9 at CES 2024; Design Teased
  9. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Play Store Monopoly
  10. iOS 17.2 Update With Journal App, Spatial Video Capture, New Widgets, and More Available Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »