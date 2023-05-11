Technology News

Disney+ and Hulu Content to Be Merged Into a Single App in the US

The merged app will roll out by the end of the calendar year, but for now, the services will remain separate.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 May 2023 14:17 IST
Disney+ and Hulu Content to Be Merged Into a Single App in the US

Photo Credit: Disney

Disney+ streamer also managed to reduce its losses by over $400 million

Highlights
  • Hulu content is bundled into Disney+ app in select countries like India
  • Disney+ ad-free tier will undergo another price hike, later this year
  • The streamer lost four million subscribers this quarter

Disney+ and Hulu content will soon be combined into a single app in the US. During Disney's earnings call held early Thursday, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company will release a new, merged app by the end of the calendar year, with further details in the coming months. For now, the option will be available to those who are subscribed to both services. Hulu content is already bundled into the Disney+ app in select countries like India where it's called Disney+ Hotstar, and packages even FX and Star content into the mix. HBO content was also a key attraction, until it was removed in late March.

“While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience,” Iger said during the earnings call (via The Hollywood Reporter). The news comes amidst Disney's efforts to buy Comcast's stake in Hulu by 2024, with Iger claiming that he sees some business potential in retaining general third-party content — like Hulu — in tandem with Disney's catalogue. Disney owns two-thirds of Hulu and has an agreement with Comcast that might result in the former owning the entirety of the stake soon.

Back in April, Warner Bros. Discovery did something similar — merging HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single revamped app called ‘Max.' It is slated to launch on May 23 and comes in multiple tiers.

Iger also confirmed that Disney+'s ad-free tier will undergo a price hike, later this year, adding that it would "better reflect the value of our content offerings.” The plan currently costs $10.99 per month (about Rs. 902), going up from $7.99 (about Rs. 655) in December when the company launched its ad-supported plan.

Disney+ also lost 4 million subscribers for the second consecutive quarter, following a decline in late 2022. On a positive note, the streamer also managed to reduce its losses by over $400 million (about Rs. 3,282 crore), down 26 percent year-over-year. At the end of the first quarter, Disney+ had 157.8 million subscribers, compared to the 161.8 million count from December. As per Variety, the drop was driven by a ‘4.6 million sequential decline at Disney+ Hotstar,' which lost streaming rights for the annual Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament last year to Viacom18. On March 31, it also lost the rights to stream all HBO content, including Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, and the ongoing Succession. Viacom18 picked that up too, with the content soon to be available on JioCinema.

While it's unclear as to exactly what will be affected for now, Disney also confirmed that it will remove ‘certain content' from its streaming platforms. “[Disney is] in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation, ” Christine McCarthy, CFO, said during the call (via Variety). Going forward, the company intends to produce lower volumes of content, as a means to streamline its operations and offerings.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: disney, disney plus, disney plus hotstar, hulu, bob iger, comcast, disney plus subscribers, disney hulu app, hotstar subscribers
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Hyundai to Invest $2.45 Billion in India to Increase Production, Introduce New EV Models
IPL 2023 Sets New Record With 1,300 Crore Views on JioCinema in the First Five Weeks

Related Stories

Disney+ and Hulu Content to Be Merged Into a Single App in the US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  2. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Nokia C22 With Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India at This Price
  4. Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock Launched at This Price
  5. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  6. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
  7. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  8. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  9. Google Expands Android 14 Beta Access to These Phones: How to Download
  10. Vivo Y78 5G With 44W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N53 India Launch Set for May 18, Claimed to Be the Slimmest Realme Phone Ever
  2. Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More
  3. IPL 2023 Sets New Record With 1,300 Crore Views on JioCinema in the First Five Weeks
  4. Nokia C22 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC, Android 13 Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Disney+ and Hulu Content to Be Merged Into a Single App in the US
  6. Hyundai to Invest $2.45 Billion in India to Increase Production, Introduce New EV Models
  7. ‘Embrace Crypto’: India’s Web3 World Insiders Wish for Hopeful Future on National Technology Day
  8. Cisco to Manufacture in India to Meet Rising Demands; Targets $1 Billion in Exports, Domestic Production
  9. Google Expands Android 14 Beta Access to Several Smartphones, Releases Android 14 Beta 2: How to Download
  10. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of May 15 Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.